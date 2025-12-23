Micky van de Ven tackle on Alexander Isak ‘reckless’ – Liverpool boss Arne Slot
Isak had an operation on Monday on an ankle injury which also included a fibula fracture.
Liverpool head coach Arne Slot has criticised Tottenham’s Micky van de Ven for the “reckless” tackle which has sidelined Reds striker Alexander Isak for a couple of months with a fractured ankle.
The Sweden international was injured in scoring the opening goal of Saturday’s 2-1 win in north London when the Spurs defender slid in and caught his shooting leg as he planted it on the floor.
“It’s going to be a long injury, for a couple of months,” Slot said. “It’s a big disappointment for him and, as a result, for us.
“This was, for me, a reckless challenge. I’ve said a lot about the tackle of Xavi Simons (who was sent off dragging his studs down the calf of Virgil van Dijk) which for me was completely unintentional.
“I don’t think you will ever get an injury out of a tackle like that. But the tackle of Van de Ven, if you make a tackle like that 10 times, 10 times there is a serious chance the player gets a serious injury.”
