Matthijs de Ligt wants response from Man Utd after ‘really bad’ Everton defeat

Matthijs de Ligt says Manchester United must stick together, pinpoint their problems and bounce back from Monday’s “really bad night” at home to 10-man Everton.

Boos greeted the end of the Red Devils’ five-match unbeaten run as they failed to capitalise on Idrissa Gana Gueye’s remarkable early sending off for slapping team-mate Michael Keane.

United dominated possession and the shot count, but Ruben Amorim’s toothless side could not find a response to Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall’s curler as Everton ran out 1-0 victors at a frustrated Old Trafford.

Dutch defender De Ligt said: “I think today was a really bad night for us, especially the way we played against 10 men.

“We conceded one goal, we didn’t create a lot of chances. I think overall just a really bad performance today.

“The next game (at Crystal Palace), obviously, is really important now. We have to bounce back from this performance.

“We had some good performances the last couple of weeks, and now we had a bad one. I think we can all say that.

open image in gallery Idrissa Gana Gueye is held back by Jordan Pickford after a confrontation with team-mate Michael Keane (Martin Rickett/PA)

“Now it’s for us the case to come back, to stay together and to make clear what has to be better because, obviously, today was not good enough.”

This was former United boss David Moyes’ first Premier League win at Old Trafford as a visiting manager at the 18th attempt after the hosts failed to score with their 25 shots.

Jordan Pickford was in impressive form as United’s six attempts on target were rebuffed, whereas Everton’s only shot on target found the net.

“It is frustrating, but that’s football,” centre-back De Ligt told MUTV. “The Premier League is not for the weak.

open image in gallery Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford makes a save from Manchester United’s Joshua Zirkzee (Martin Rickett/PA)

“One chance could be a goal and, yeah, if they score after one chance and we don’t then that makes the difference.

“That’s the difference between winning and losing, the efficiency. Today we lacked that.

“I think today we lacked maybe the urgency to score the goals, to create the chances, and then you know against a team like Everton, who drops back and who are really strong in the air, it’s going to be quite difficult. That basically sums up the night.”

United will attempt to get back to winning ways at Crystal Palace on Sunday, with Everton hosting Newcastle the previous evening on the back of their first Old Trafford triumph since 2013.

open image in gallery Everton manager David Moyes celebrates victory against his old club (Martin Rickett/PA)

Everton goalkeeper Pickford said: “It’s my first victory here. It’s a tough place to come, it’s got a lot of history. I love playing here and results haven’t come in my time here with Everton.

“The manager said before the game, ‘You want to be a proper team and push up the table, tonight’s the time to stamp your authority and get a result’.

“We know it’s not as easy as that, but we gave what the gaffer wanted and we got our rewards.

“He was really happy. The way we’ve trained this week, I think he’s wanted this quite hard and we got the result.”

