US TV host Martha Stewart joins Snoop Dogg as minority owner of Swansea

The 84-year-old attended Friday’s victory over Welsh rivals Wrexham.

Martha Stewart has become a minority at Swansea (Ian West/PA)
(PA Archive)

US TV host and author Martha Stewart has become a minority owner of Swansea.

The lifestyle and homemaking expert, who is 84, joins close friend Snoop Dogg and Croatia international Luka Modric as part-owners of the Championship club.

She attended Friday’s victory over Welsh rivals Wrexham.

Majority owners Brett Cravatt and Jason Cohen said on the club’s official website: “I am sure many of you will have seen that Martha Stewart was among those in attendance (on Friday).

“Martha is a close friend of Snoop Dogg and she came to the Wrexham game as our guest.

“But we are delighted to confirm Martha, who has built a long and successful career as America’s leading homemaking and lifestyle expert, has followed Snoop and Luka Modric in becoming a minority owner of our football club.

“We are very excited to welcome Martha on board, and we know experiencing Friday night’s game in-person has only increased her own enthusiasm and anticipation for being part of Swansea City.”

