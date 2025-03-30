Marcus Rashford nets first Aston Villa goals as Preston swept aside in FA Cup

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Marcus Rashford scored his first two goals for Aston Villa as the midlands side reached the FA Cup semi-finals with a 3-0 win at Preston.

The on-loan Manchester United forward struck twice in the space of five minutes either side of the hour as Villa finally broke the resistance of their stubborn Championship hosts at Deepdale.

Jacob Ramsey added a fine third soon after as Villa rubber-stamped their first appearance in the last four of the competition since reaching the final 10 years ago.

It was Rashford who claimed the headlines, continuing his recent renaissance after falling out of favour at Old Trafford.

The 27-year-old operated as centre-forward for most of a game Champions League quarter-finalists Villa dominated, although Preston forced them to bide their time.

The occasion was a rare one for North End, being their first quarter-final appearance since 1966.

Their preparations were hampered by a number of injuries, including to first-choice goalkeeper Freddie Woodman. On-loan Villa defender Kaine Kesler-Hayden also could not face his parent club but this hardly dampened the hosts’ enthusiasm for the tie, evident as scores of white and blue balloons blew across the pitch.

Excitement levels ramped up soon after kick-off when a Villa mistake allowed Preston an opening but nothing was given after Will Keane went down under a challenge from Youri Tielemans.

Villa began to dictate a lot of the play but were repeatedly frustrated by Preston’s well-organised rearguard.

Rashford’s first attempt on goal came from a free-kick but it was comfortably saved by David Cornell.

Ezri Konsa had a good chance when Marco Asensio whipped in a cross after a Rashford corner was blocked but headed wide. Lucas Digne also fired well over from a free-kick.

Preston went close when a cross from Robbie Brady was palmed away by Emi Martinez and worked back for Stefan Thordarson but the Iceland international missed the target.

Villa upped the tempo after the break and Rashford was denied at close range by Cornell after being played in by Morgan Rogers.

Rashford did not have much longer to wait for his first goal since December as Asensio found Digne out wide and the Frenchman cut inside to lay up for the England forward. He finished clinically with a first-time strike into the bottom corner.

The game quickly got away from Preston and they almost conceded a second moments later as Rogers was denied by a goalline block by Jayden Meghoma.

The siege continued and Andrew Hughes was penalised for catching Rogers above the ankle just inside the area. Rashford stepped up to thump home from the spot.

The game was all over as a contest by 71 minutes as Ramsey received the ball from a free-kick and broke forward before finding the net from distance.

Ollie Watkins and Ramsey went close to adding more for Villa but their work was already done.