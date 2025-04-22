Matheus Nunes the unlikely hero as Man City take step towards Champions League

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Matheus Nunes’ stoppage-time strike sealed Manchester City a potentially crucial win against top-five rivals Aston Villa as the quest for Champions League qualification intensifies.

Neither side could afford a slip-up on Tuesday as the FA Cup semi-finalists sought to head to Wembley on the back of an important result in the battle to reach European football’s top table.

Marcus Rashford looked to have secured Villa a point after the forward, on loan from Manchester United, scored from the spot shortly after Emiliano Martinez allowed a Bernardo Silva strike to creep home early in the first half.

City dominated possession and the shot count, with Nunes converting substitute Jeremy Doku’s low cross to secure victory in the fourth minute of stoppage time.

Pep Guardiola’s men moved up to third on 61 points after Tuesday’s triumph, with Unai Emery’s Villa four points back in seventh after losing in the league for the first time since February.

It was a late body blow for Villa, who had flown out of the blocks as they did in Saturday’s impressive win against Newcastle when Ollie Watkins opened the scoring inside 33 seconds.

Rashford was among five changes from that victory and saw a low lasered strike hit the foot of the far post with 18 seconds on the clock after Youri Tielemans played in the on-loan forward to turn Ruben Dias inside out.

City survived and took advantage with just seven minutes on the clock.

Dias’ excellent ball left to Omar Marmoush was followed by a burst to the byline and cutback, which took a big deflection off Ezri Konsa and was met by a firm Silva strike that Martinez all too easily allowed to squirm beyond him.

The uncharacteristic error by the World Cup winner only had Villa behind for 11 minutes.

Referee Craig Pawson allowed play to continue after Dias bundled over Jacob Ramsey in the box and was instructed by VAR John Brooks to watch the incident on the pitchside monitor.

Pawson eventually pointed to the spot and Rashford kept his cool to send Stefan Ortega – playing again in place of the injured Ederson – the wrong way after a stuttering run-up.

Guardiola was enraged by the decision after watching a replay on the big screen and was booked for his remonstrations.

Kevin De Bruyne and Mateo Kovacic saw efforts held by Martinez as City attempted to hit back, but they were struggling to create clear-cut chances as Villa slowed the tempo.

Rashford saw a shot blocked from a tight angle before a half-time break from which City returned with intent but an all too familiar toothlessness.

James McAtee looped wide and Kovacic saw an attempt held, before Rashford went close in the 63rd minute.

Morgan Rogers smartly sent a low ball through to the forward, who went around Ortega but could only hit the side netting from a tight angle.

City continued to knock at the door but were limited to half-chances, with Marmoush seeing an 80th-minute goal ruled out for offside as the match seemingly petered out.

But just as they looked to have missed their opportunity, substitute Doku burst down the left and sent in a lovely low ball for Nunes to slam home impressively at the far post, sparking bedlam at the Etihad Stadium.