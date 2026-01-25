Marc Guehi confident Manchester City is the best place for him to move forward

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Marc Guehi is hoping to reap the rewards at Manchester City after keeping his head down following a collapsed move to Liverpool.

The England centre-back marked his City debut following his £20million switch from Crystal Palace last week with a clean sheet in Saturday’s 2-0 Premier League victory over bottom side Wolves.

The 25-year-old had been on the brink of joining the Anfield club last summer only for the deal to break down on deadline day.

In contrast to other high-profile transfer sagas, the former Palace captain did not agitate for a move or threaten strike action.

He continued training and playing with the Eagles and that remained his attitude until signing his five-and-a-half year contract with new suitors City.

Guehi said: “I can’t speak on anyone’s behalf and of anyone else’s decision. That’s their life.

“For me, getting bought by Palace was such an honour, a blessing. It would be doing Palace a disservice if I was acting a certain way because the club’s given me everything. It’s not me giving the club everything – they’ve given me everything.

“So, the least I can do is show up to work every single day, shut my mouth and keep my head down. I think that’s the most important.

“Obviously, it’s not easy leaving a club that I’ve been at for so long and I’m eternally grateful to them, but I’m just really glad I can be here.

“I’m really confident that this is the place for me to improve, to grow as a player, so I’m glad I could get the move over the line.”

Guehi admits the uncertainty over his future felt like “it had been going on forever” but was determined to stay positive after the disappointment of the failed Liverpool move.

He said: “It was very close. The medical was pretty much done and then it got pulled at the last minute.

“I was OK. My mindset’s always move on to the next one, what will be, will be. God’s got a plan for me. It was just focus on what I could do for Palace.”

Guehi helped City get back to winning ways after a four-game run without a victory in the Premier League and a demoralising Champions League loss at Bodo/Glimt in midweek.

Erling Haaland was rested and appeared only as a late substitute after first-half goals from Omar Marmoush and Antoine Semenyo secured the win.

Guehi said: “I wouldn’t say it’s a perfect start. I’m really hard on myself, I can always improve but it’s good for the team to get that clean sheet and I think the win was the most important thing.”

Wolves remain well adrift at the foot of the table and seemingly destined for relegation but manager Rob Edwards is expecting some activity in the remainder of the transfer window.

He said: “There’ll probably be a bit going on. Let’s see what happens but I expect there to be a bit of action.”