England prove their point with 5-0 rout of Serbia
Noni Madueke, Ezri Konsa and Marc Guehi all scored their first international goals in between strikes from Harry Kane and Marcus Rashford.
England took a giant step towards World Cup qualification with a 5-0 statement win in Serbia as Thomas Tuchel’s side passed their biggest test yet with flying colours.
Gareth Southgate’s successor has come under increasing scrutiny after a concerning June camp was followed by Saturday’s drab 2-0 Villa Park victory against minnows Andorra.
But Tuchel insisted they were ready to “prove a point” against Serbia and so it transpired in Belgrade, where Harry Kane’s headed opener was quickly followed by Noni Madueke’s impressive first international goal.
Ezri Konsa opened his England account in the second half, as did fellow defender Marc Guehi after turning home the free-kick that followed Nikola Milenkovic’s sending-off for a foul on Kane.
Substitute Marcus Rashford added a fifth from the spot at the silenced Rajko Mitic Stadium, where a laser pen and whistle were used in a bid to distract the visitors before tempers flared in the stands and fans called for boss Dragan Stojkovic to leave.
The result in Belgrade meant Tuchel’s side increased their stranglehold on the top of Group K, moving seven points clear of second-placed Albania with three to play.
The cavernous Rajko Mitic Stadium was partially closed on Tuesday due to, among other things, what FIFA called “discrimination and racist abuse” in June’s match against Andorra.
England had spoken about UEFA’s three-step protocol in the build-up but, thankfully, the night appeared to pass without such an incident.