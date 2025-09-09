England prove their point with 5-0 rout of Serbia

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

England took a giant step towards World Cup qualification with a 5-0 statement win in Serbia as Thomas Tuchel’s side passed their biggest test yet with flying colours.

Gareth Southgate’s successor has come under increasing scrutiny after a concerning June camp was followed by Saturday’s drab 2-0 Villa Park victory against minnows Andorra.

But Tuchel insisted they were ready to “prove a point” against Serbia and so it transpired in Belgrade, where Harry Kane’s headed opener was quickly followed by Noni Madueke’s impressive first international goal.

Ezri Konsa opened his England account in the second half, as did fellow defender Marc Guehi after turning home the free-kick that followed Nikola Milenkovic’s sending-off for a foul on Kane.

Substitute Marcus Rashford added a fifth from the spot at the silenced Rajko Mitic Stadium, where a laser pen and whistle were used in a bid to distract the visitors before tempers flared in the stands and fans called for boss Dragan Stojkovic to leave.

The result in Belgrade meant Tuchel’s side increased their stranglehold on the top of Group K, moving seven points clear of second-placed Albania with three to play.

The cavernous Rajko Mitic Stadium was partially closed on Tuesday due to, among other things, what FIFA called “discrimination and racist abuse” in June’s match against Andorra.

England had spoken about UEFA’s three-step protocol in the build-up but, thankfully, the night appeared to pass without such an incident.