A very good sign – Ruben Amorim welcomes ‘healthy’ Hojlund-Diallo bust-up

Ruben Amorim was delighted by Rasmus Hojlund and Amad Diallo’s post-match bust-up in the Czech Republic as Manchester United’s head coach saw the fire he wants from his players.

After defeats to Arsenal and Nottingham Forest were compounded by sporting director Dan Ashworth’s shock exit, the Red Devils lifted the mood with Thursday’s 2-1 Europa League comeback win at Viktoria Plzen.

Andre Onana’s error resulted in ex-Burnley striker Matej Vydra putting the hosts ahead early in the second half, but United substitute Hojlund quickly levelled before lashing home two minutes from time to secure Amorim’s first away win as United boss.

But the two-goal match-winner’s overriding emotion at full-time was frustration having been denied the chance to complete a hat-trick in stoppage time when Diallo elected to go alone rather than cross.

On another break moments later Hojlund chose against passing to the forward, leading to an argument at the final whistle that recently-appointed Amorim took as a positive.

“Yes (I was aware of that), and for me it’s perfect,” the United head coach said.

“You know, in this moment we need to feel something. If we need to fight each other, it’s like a family. For me it’s a very, very good sign. We need to feel something and that is important.”

Put to the Portuguese it shows the players care, he said: “That is clear.

“When you don’t care, you don’t do nothing. When you care, you fight with your brother, with your father, with your mother. For me, it’s a very good sign.

“It’s a normal thing. I think it’s a positive thing, a healthy thing, so I let the players and the captain to calm down the things.

“If I see it is too much, I will go inside the dressing room. But it’s their space, they have to talk, to fight and, again, for me it’s a very important thing.”

Thursday’s victory saw United take a giant stride towards the Europa League knockout phase and boosted their chances of finishing in the top eight, meaning they would bypass the play-off round.

It was a welcome shot in the arm ahead of Sunday’s trip to stumbling rivals Manchester City and another step forward as Amorim attempts to build the side in his image.

“In this moment, in this context, the way we give a goal to the opponent, it was important not to give up,” he said.

“That is a great message. It was not a great game, but we manage to do these good things that is good when you are building a team and I think we deserved the win.

“I am happy that we win the game and still fight each other. That is a very good thing.

“When you win and fight with your team-mate because you want to score one more, for me it’s a very good day for us.”