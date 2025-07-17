Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Manchester United make improved bid worth up to £70million for Bryan Mbeumo

Simon Peach
Thursday 17 July 2025 09:49 EDT
Manchester United have made an improved bid worth up to £70million for Brentford forward Bryan Mbeumo, the PA news agency understands.

The 25-year-old has been a key target for Ruben Amorim’s Red Devils, who made a first approach of £45m plus £10m in potential add-ons six weeks ago.

United followed that up with an improved proposal exceeding £60m a few weeks later but talks stalled as Brentford held on for a greater fee for Mbeumo.

The Old Trafford club have now made a new offer that PA understands to be worth £65m plus an additional £5m in potential add-ons as they attempt to sign the player before their pre-season tour.

Amorim’s men head to the United States on Tuesday and have so far only signed Brazil international Matheus Cunha from Wolves for a fee of £62.5m.

Mbeumo joined Brentford from Troyes in 2019 and has a year left on his deal, albeit there is an option to extend by a further year.

Tottenham, managed by former Bees boss Thomas Frank, have shown interest but the Cameroon international is understood to have expressed a desire to move to Old Trafford.

United are looking to rebuild after slumping home 15th last season and losing the Europa League final to Tottenham, meaning they missed out on Champions League qualification and European football entirely.

Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho, Alejandro Garnacho, Antony and Tyrell Malacia are searching for new homes.

Christian Eriksen and Victor Lindelof have left on free transfers, while Jonny Evans has retired.

