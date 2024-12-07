Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Manchester United will hope to bounce back from their first defeat under Ruben Amorim as Nottingham Forest come to Old Trafford.

After a vibrant performance against Everton on Sunday, Amorim’s side failed to fire against Arsenal in midweek and suffered a 2-0 loss.

A victory here would lift them above their opponents, though, as Manchester United look to climb the table under their new manager.

Nottingham Forest’s charge for a European qualification place has been somewhat checked by a run of three defeats in four games amid a tough run of fixtures, though Nuno Espirito Santo’s team remain firmly in the mix.

When is Manchester United vs Nottingham Forest?

Manchester United vs Nottingham Forest is due to kick off at 5.30pm GMT on Saturday 7 December at Old Trafford.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League, with coverage on the channel from 5pm. Subscribers can stream the action via Sky Go.

Team news

Manchester United are boosted by the availability of Lisandro Martinez and Kobbie Mainoo after suspension. Ruben Amorim suggested on Friday that he is getting closer to knowing his best XI after plenty of rotation over his first few games in charge.

Danilo and Ibrahim Sangare remain sidelined for Nottingham Forest. Elliot Anderson could return to the starting side in midfield.

Predicted line-ups

Manchester United XI: Onana; Mazraoui, Maguire, Martinez; Dalot, Mainoo, Fernandes, Diallo; Mount, Hojlund, Rashford.

Nottingham Forest XI: Sels; Aina, Milenkovic, Murillo, Moreno; Yates, Anderson; Hudson-Odoi, Gibbs-White, Elanga; Wood.

Odds

Manchester United win 4/6

Draw 16/5

Nottingham Forest win 9/2

