Manchester United vs Newcastle live: Hosts without Bruno Fernandes for Boxing Day battle in Premier League
The pair meet in the sole top-flight fixture of the day
Manchester United and Newcastle will be hoping for a Christmas boost as they battle on Boxing Day.
It is a lighter portion of top-flight festive football than usual, with a full slate of weekend action leaving this as the sole Premier League fixture on Friday. It is nevertheless an intriguing encounter between two sides experiencing not dissimilar seasons plagued by inconsistency.
Hosts Manchester United begin the evening three points ahead of their visitors and eyeing a spot in the top five with victory. They were beaten at Aston Villa last Sunday, though, and will be tested by the absence of Bruno Fernandes after the midfielder suffered a soft-tissue issue in that game. Can Newcastle take advantage? Eddie Howe’s side have endured a frustrating run and need three points to keep in touch with the pack in the chase for European places.
Follow all of the latest from the Premier League clash with our live blog below:
Manchester United vs Newcastle
The festive season is a time of excess for many, but it’s a slimmed-down schedule of Boxing Day action for the Premier League this year. A full weekend of fixtures is to follow but there is just this game under the Friday night lights to tuck into today, with Manchester United welcoming Newcastle to Old Trafford looking to climb into the top five.
Kick off is at 8pm GMT.
