Mason Mount leads comeback as Manchester United march into Europa League final
The substitute scored twice as United came from behind at half-time against Athletic Bilbao.
Manchester United will face Tottenham in an all-or-nothing Europa League final after substitute Mason Mount’s magical brace helped secure a 4-1 comeback win against battling Athletic Bilbao.
Last week’s fantastic 3-0 semi-final first-leg win at San Mames put the Red Devils within touching distance of a return to Bilbao for the May 21 showpiece, but Ruben Amorim’s side rarely do things the easy way.
Mikel Jauregizar’s 25-yard strike gave Athletic a deserved lead as United stumbled out of the blocks at Old Trafford, capitalising on an error by quarter-final hero Harry Maguire’s error in spectacular fashion.
The Old Trafford faithful stuck with their stuttering side and Mount’s excellent turn and strike punctured growing tension, with Casemiro’s header and a close-range Rasmus Hojlund effort completing the turnaround.
And Mount scored a glorious second from long range in stoppage time, with goalkeeper Julen Agirrezabala well out of position, wrapping up a 4-1 victory and 7-1 aggregate triumph.