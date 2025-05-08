Jump to content
Mason Mount leads comeback as Manchester United march into Europa League final

The substitute scored twice as United came from behind at half-time against Athletic Bilbao.

Simon Peach
Thursday 08 May 2025 17:02 EDT
Manchester United’s Mason Mount scored twice in the win over Athletic Bilbao (Martin Rickett/PA). (PA Wire)

Manchester United will face Tottenham in an all-or-nothing Europa League final after substitute Mason Mount’s magical brace helped secure a 4-1 comeback win against battling Athletic Bilbao.

Last week’s fantastic 3-0 semi-final first-leg win at San Mames put the Red Devils within touching distance of a return to Bilbao for the May 21 showpiece, but Ruben Amorim’s side rarely do things the easy way.

Mikel Jauregizar’s 25-yard strike gave Athletic a deserved lead as United stumbled out of the blocks at Old Trafford, capitalising on an error by quarter-final hero Harry Maguire’s error in spectacular fashion.

The Old Trafford faithful stuck with their stuttering side and Mount’s excellent turn and strike punctured growing tension, with Casemiro’s header and a close-range Rasmus Hojlund effort completing the turnaround.

And Mount scored a glorious second from long range in stoppage time, with goalkeeper Julen Agirrezabala well out of position, wrapping up a 4-1 victory and 7-1 aggregate triumph.

