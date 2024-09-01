Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

Manchester United host Liverpool at Old Trafford on Sunday in the first Premier League meeting between old managerial foes Erik ten Hag and Arne Slot.

The two Dutchman meet for the first time since their respective stints at Ajax and Feyenoord, with questions over ten Hag already resurfacing this season after United’s loss to Brighton last time out.

The United manager will be aware of the implications – both literally and symbolically – of a statement win at Old Trafford, but the Red Devils face a Liverpool side that has been impressive so far under Slot.

Hopes are high at Anfield after two opening wins, and despite a lack of activity in the transfer window, it seems that Slot is more than happy with the tools at his disposal as he heads to Manchester looking for the perfect start to his tenure.

Here’s everything you need to know about the game.

When is Manchester United vs Liverpool?

Manchester United vs Liverpool kicks off at 4.30pm BST on Sunday 1 September at Old Trafford in Manchester.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League, with coverage starting at 3.30pm. Subscribers can also stream the match via Sky Go, or purchase a pass for NOW TV. If you’re not a Sky customer, you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch major sporting events, you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN round-up is here to help and includes deals on VPNs in the market. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are, and also with the terms of their service provider.

Team News

New United signing Manuel Ugarte was not registered in time to play on Sunday, so he will miss out.

The big injury news for United is that Mason Mount, who has started both games so far this season, is out for several weeks with a muscle injury.

This injury may force a change in the forward line, but with Rasmus Hojlund still out, Joshua Zirkzee may get his first start in a United shirt.

Luke Shaw, Leny Yoro and Victor Lindelof are all still out, so the back line will likely be the same as last week, though Matthijs de Ligt is fighting for a starting berth. Alejandro Garnacho is another who will be hopeful of a starting place, with Marcus Rashford so far performing below par.

For Liverpool, Ibrahima Konate will likely continue at centre-back as Jarell Quansah has an injury worry. There are no other fresh injury concerns for the Reds, so expect a similar eleven to the side that Arne Slot has seemingly settled on for now.

Predicted lineups

Man United XI: Onana; Mazraoui, Maguire, Martinez, Dalot; Mainoo, Casemiro; Garnacho, Fernandes, Diallo; Zirkzee.

Liverpool XI: Alisson; Trent Alexander-Arnold, Konate, van Dijk, Robertson; Grvenberch, Mac Allister; Salah, Szoboszlai, DIaz; Jota.

Odds

Manchester United 5/2

Draw 9/4

Liverpool 8/11

The Independent vets betting sites for useability, security and responsible gambling tools. You can claim free bets here to use across a range of sports. Please read the terms.

Prediction

Liverpool have very little to lose as they travel to their biggest rivals, but the nature of the match – and Liverpool’s assumed dominance of possession – may suit United, as it did at times last year. United have everything to prove, so expect a tight, cagey affair. Manchester United 1-1 Liverpool.

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.