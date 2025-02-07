Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Ruben Amorim and Manchester United are in need of a positive result. The Red Devils have been knocked out of the Carabao Cup and are in disarray in the Premier League leaving just the Europa League and the FA Cup as their best chances of picking up silverware this season.

United’s penalty shootout victory over Arsenal in the previous round was a confidence boost for Amorim’s shaky side but back-to-back defeats in the league has left them on unsteady footing ahead of this potentially tricky tie. Marcus Rashford has been sent away to Aston Villa and with the remaining forwards all struggling for goals Amorim may need to come up with a creative solution to secure the win.

In comparison, Leicester are in poor form too. They won just once in four matches since a 6-2 demolition of QPR in the previous round and shipping four goals against Everton last time out leaves Ruud van Nistelrooy’s side in a vulnerable position.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the match:

When is Man Utd vs Leicester?

The FA Cup fixture will kick off at 8pm GMT on Friday 7 February at Old Trafford in Manchester.

What TV channel is it on?

This fixture will be shown free-to-air on ITV 1 in the UK, with subscribers also able to watch online via ITVX. Coverage begins at 7.30pm.

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

What is the team news?

Manchester United are without Lisandro Martinez who has ruptured his ACL and will be a long-term absentee. Luke Shaw has also had a setback and won’t be rushed back into action. Jonny Evans is set to miss out on a reunion with his former club, and Mason Mount is also recovering from injury.

New signings Patrick Dorgu and Ayden Heaven are both available and eligible to be selected.

For Leicester, Wilfred Ndidi returns from injury and Ruud van Nistelrooy has hinted at alterations to his squad for his return to Old Trafford. Teenagers Jeremy Monga and Jake Evans are expected to form part of the matchday squad.

Abdul Fatawu and Ricardo Pereira are still on the sidelines.

“There are two or three with light injuries, who are doubtful tomorrow. We'll see when we announce the squad,” said Van Nistelrooy.

Predicted line-ups

Man Utd XI: Bayindir; Mazraoui, De Ligt, Maguire; Dalot, Ugarte, Mainoo, Dorgu; Amad, Zirkzee, Fernandes

Leicester XI: Stolarczyk; Justin, Faes, Vestergaard, Kristiansen; Soumare, Winks; Ayew, El Khannouss, Mavididi; Vardy

Odds

Man Utd to win – 1/4

Draw – 7/2

Leicester to win – 7/1

Prediction

Ruben Amorim will see this fixture as a chance to build some confidence within his team and an opportunity to progress further in the cup. Man Utd need to forget their recent performances and put on a display at Old Trafford against a Leicester side they’ve already beaten twice this season.

Man Utd 2-0 Leicester.