Harry Maguire hands Manchester United late win over misfiring Liverpool
Cody Gakpo had cancelled out Bryan Mbeumo’s opener.
Harry Maguire’s late header secured Manchester United’s first win at Anfield in almost a decade and gave head coach Ruben Amorim back-to-back league victories for the first time in his tenure.
The visitors looked to have been denied by Cody Gakpo’s 78th-minute equaliser, but centre-back Maguire became the latest player to expose Liverpool’s weakness at set-pieces with a powerful header.
United had ridden their luck after Bryan Mbeumo scored the quickest Premier League goal – after 62 seconds – on this ground between the two sides, with Gakpo hitting the frame of the goal three times, but his most glaring miss came with three minutes to go when he planted a close-range header wide of an open goal.
While United, now only two points behind their arch-rivals, and Amorim will feel they have turned a corner with possibly the standout result of his reign so far, Arne Slot is left to consider what has gone wrong with his misfiring side.
Liverpool lost a fourth successive match for the first time since November 2014 and a first home league game for 400 days.