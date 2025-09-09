Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
BulletinTrump latest
Omar Marmoush injured on Egypt duty ahead of Manchester derby

The Manchester City forward is an injury doubt ahead of Sunday’s clash with United.

Ed Elliot
Tuesday 09 September 2025 17:38 EDT
Manchester City forward Omar Marmoush has suffered an injury setback (Martin Rickett/PA)
Manchester City forward Omar Marmoush has suffered an injury setback (Martin Rickett/PA) (PA Wire)

Manchester City forward Omar Marmoush suffered a knee ligament injury during Egypt’s World Cup qualifier against Burkina Faso.

With City set to host Manchester United in the Premier League on Sunday, the 26-year-old was forced off in the ninth minute of his country’s goalless draw in Ouagadougou.

Marmoush sustained the injury in a robust fourth-minute challenge and initially played on after receiving treatment on the field before being replaced.

A picture of the player leaving the pitch with medics was posted on the Egyptian Football Association’s X account, with the caption: “Omar Marmoush suffers a bruised knee ligament.”

Marmoush, who scored on Friday in Egypt’s 2-0 qualifying win over Ethiopia in Cairo, will be assessed by City ahead of the Manchester derby.

The January signing from Eintracht Frankfurt has started his club’s last two top-flight matches – defeats to Tottenham and Brighton – after coming on as a substitute in the 4-0 opening-weekend win at Wolves.

