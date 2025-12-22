Rhys Bennett urges people not to struggle in silence after father’s suicide

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Rhys Bennett has urged people to talk and not struggle in silence as Manchester United’s FA Youth Cup-winning captain prepares for his first Christmas since his father’s suicide.

The 22-year-old’s world changed in October when he received the heartbreaking news that his dad, David, had taken his own life.

Bennett, who skippered United to FA Youth Cup glory in 2022 and currently plays for the club’s Under-21s, has faced the tragedy with strength, bravery and admirable purpose.

Suicide is the biggest killer in men under 50 in the UK, with the centre-back determined to raise awareness and create conversation at what can be a difficult time for many.

“The biggest killer in men is men,” Bennett told the Press Association. “You find that hard to believe but it is.

“A situation like this happens and you don’t want there to be a stigma around people talking about how they feel. It doesn’t matter what environment you’re in.

“I want it to get to a point where everybody talks about their feelings. Even if you’re going great in life and things are going well, talk about how you feel.

“You’re going to have good days, bad days but letting people know that life is still worth living. There’s a lot of good days are coming and everyone’s here to help anybody who is in that situation speaking out.

“You will realise that every single person around you will do anything for you and we’d do anything to have him back.

“We’d have done anything for him, and I’m sure there’s so many people out there who may have been in the same situation, or they might think something might happen.

“Just really reaching out and trying to connect with them on a deeper level so that situation doesn’t happen because it doesn’t need to happen.”

Bennett idolised his father growing up, learning about hard work and resilience from a man whose support helped turn a football-loving kid into a professional with United.

The defender says he “would never be anywhere near where I am today without him” and has expressed thanks to those at the club on top of support of friends and family since David’s death.

Bennett is fuelled by a desire to do his dad proud and hopes to overcome a knee issue before heading out on loan in the New Year, potentially to a club in League One.

“It gives you a different perspective and it gives you a purpose,” the former Stockport and Fleetwood loanee said.

“As much as what has gone on is a terrible thing, he wouldn’t want that to derail my career and my outlook on life.

“It seemed that things got too much for him, but he doesn’t want that for me to just go the other way and then have no motivation, a lack of vision of where I want to end up and the things that I want to achieve.

“All he ever wanted for me was to do well, and how proud he was. I’ll keep that with me, and that will spur me on. I think that’s what is motivating me, if anything. You want to do him proud.”

Bennett is also determined to make sure others avoid what making a “permanent solution to a temporary problem”.

“If it can reach one person, 100 people, whoever it might be – and I won’t know – I’d have peace of mind knowing that it might resonate with somebody and that affected their decision to become more positive and make a change in life,” he added.

“Honestly, just reach out. It doesn’t matter what time of day is, there’s helplines all throughout the evening, all throughout the day, 24 hours. Family, friends. Reach out and connect and speak with people.

“And be there for people. Let them know that it doesn’t matter what the time of day is, I’m going to be there for the people that I love and appreciate the most.”

:: The Samaritans can be contacted for free on 116 123, email jo@samaritans.org or visit www.samaritans.org for more information.