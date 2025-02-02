Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Manchester United host Crystal Palace in the Premier League this afternoon.

The hosts are aiming to make it back-to-back wins in the Premier League for the first time this season after beating Fulham away from home last weekend.

Ruben Amorim’s side have also won two games in a row in the Europa League, so bring a three-match winning run into facing the Eagles.

Crystal Palace have been in better form under Oliver Glasner but saw a five-game unbeaten run come to an end against Brentford last weekend, losing 2-1.

Palace have won three of their last five visits to Old Trafford, though, and did the double over United last season.

The match is not on TV in the UK, but you can follow updates in today’s live blog.

Why is Manchester United vs Crystal Palace not on TV?

The match was originally scheduled to take place on Saturday 1 February at 3pm but was moved because of Manchester United’s involvement in the Europa League on Thursday. As it was not initially picked up for TV broadcast, it cannot be shown now, although that rule is set to change next season.

What is the team news?

There is interesting team news from Old Trafford as Ruben Amorim selects Alejandro Garnacho and leaves both of his strikers on the bench. United’s front three looks to be Garnacho, Amad Diallo and Bruno Fernandes - any one of them could play as a false 9. Both Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee are on the bench.

Crystal Palace line up with a 3-4-3, with Daniel Munoz and Tyrick Mitchell mirroring United’s wing-backs. There’s no Eberechi Eze. Daichi Kamada comes in to the starting XI.

Manchester United XI: Onana; Yoro, Maguire, Martinez; Mazraoui, Ugarte, Mainoo, Dalot; Garnacho, Fernandes, Diallo

Crystal Palace XI: Henderson; Munoz, Richards, Lacroix, Guehi, Mitchell; Hughes, Lerma; Sarr, Mateta, Kamada