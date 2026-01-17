Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Manchester United begin life under interim manager Michael Carrick with a meeting with rivals Manchester City in a pivotal Premier League fixture.

Carrick has been installed until the end of the season after the sacking of Ruben Amorim, with the former midfielder looking to instil fresh momentum into a campaign with Manchester United pushing for European places.

The hosts will climb into the top four, at least temporarily, with victory in the Manchester derby but may face a tough challenge against a motivated Manchester City.

Three consecutive draws have rather stalled the title charge from Pep Guardiola’s side but a midweek win at Newcastle in the first leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final represented something of a return to form.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is Manchester United vs Manchester City?

The Manchester derby is due to kick off at 12.30pm GMT on Saturday 17 January at Old Trafford.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League, with coverage on the channels from 11am GMT. A live stream will be available via Sky Go or NOW.

Team news

Amad Diallo and Bryan Mbeumo have both returned to Manchester United after their exertions at the Africa Cup of Nations (afcon), and will be considered for Michael Carrick’s first game in charge. Noussair Mazraoui’s Morocco have reached the Afcon final, and Matthijs de Ligt remains absent. Shea Lacey is suspended following his sending off in the FA Cup.

Manchester City are close to a deal for Crystal Palace’s Marc Guehi but this game will come too soon for the England international. Defensive trio John Stones, Josko Gvardiol and Ruben Dias are all unavailable, still.

Predicted line-ups

Manchester United XI: Lammens; Lammens; Dalot, Maguire, Martinez, Shaw; Fernandes, Casemiro, Mainoo; Mbeumo, Sesko, Cunha.

Manchester City XI: Donnarumma; Nunes, Khusanov, Alleyne, O’Reilly; Rodri; Silva, Cherki, Foden, Semenyo; Haaland.