Manchester United will hope for an upturn in fortunes as they welcome Chelsea to Old Trafford in the Premier League.

A tough start to the season continued last weekend for Ruben Amorim and his side with a limp derby day defeat to rivals Manchester City, with a return of four points from four games so far even after a summer of heavy investment.

Amorim’s tactical rigidity appears to be a growing concern and could well be tested by a Chelsea side with real depth in their forward line - even if they have also endured some recent struggles.

A 2-2 draw at Brentford last weekend was a blow to their hopes of building early-season momentum, while an error-prone performance against Bayern Munich saw their Champions League campaign begin with a defeat in Germany.

Can they capitalise on the hosts’ issues? Here’s everything you need to know.

When is Manchester United vs Chelsea?

Manchester United vs Chelsea is due to kick off at 5.30pm BST on Saturday 20 September at Old Trafford.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League, with coverage from 5pm BST. A live stream will be available via Sky Go or NOW.

Team news

Ruben Amorim could consider giving Senne Lammens a start in goal with Altay Bayindir failing to convince in his outings so far. Diogo Dalot and Lisandro Martinez remain out but Matheus Cunha and Mason Mount are back in the squad and could feature.

Enzo Maresca has confirmed that Chelsea have a few doubts with a tight turnaround from their Champions League defeat to Bayern Munich. Cole Palmer is not among them, though, and should start again, while Alejandro Garnacho could make his debut against his former club. Marc Guiu is also available after his recall from his loan to Sunderland following injury to Liam Delap.

Possible line-ups

Manchester United XI: Lammens; Maguire, De Ligt, Yoro; Mazraoui, Fernandes, Mainoo, Dorgu; Cunha, Mbeumo; Sesko.

Chelsea XI: Sanchez; James, Chalobah, Tosin, Cucurella; Fernandez, Caicedo; Neto, Palmer, Garnacho; Joao Pedro.