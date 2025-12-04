Manchester United left frustrated by late equaliser as West Ham snatch draw

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Manchester United endured another frustrating night at Old Trafford as Soungoutou Magassa’s late strike sealed West Ham a 1-1 draw.

Ruben Amorim’s Red Devils fell to a meek 1-0 home defeat to Everton on their last home outing but had got back to winning ways with Sunday’s 2-1 comeback win at Crystal Palace.

Diogo Dalot put United on course for another victory, only to be undone from a corner as Magassa fired home after a goal-line clearance to seal Nuno Espirito Santo’s side a share of the spoils.

It was an avoidable 83rd minute gut punch that underlined that the hosts’ rebuild still has a way to go, with boos greeting the final whistle.

United had started sluggishly but grew into proceedings at Old Trafford, where their former right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka stopped a bundled Joshua Zirkzee effort before Bruno Fernandes grazed a post.

Dalot looked to have secured Amorim’s side victory with a fine touch and finish at the start of a second half that ended with man of the match Magassa scoring after the hosts failed to deal with a corner.

West Ham dug deep until the end and had made life tough from the outset, particularly for Ayden Heaven.

The 19-year-old picked up a booking eight minutes into his first league start of the season and the visitors were creating some half chances, including one that the defender blocked from Jean Clair-Todibo.

Fernandes was trying to spark United into life and, having felt aggrieved not to have got anything for challenges on him by Tomas Soucek and Freddie Potts, earned a corner that so nearly brought an opener.

Bryan Mbeumo took the set piece short to the skipper, who played it back for the forward to hit a wonderful left-footed effort that was bending into the far corner until Alphonse Areola’s excellent intervention.

United went close again in the 28th minute. Wan-Bissaka cleared off the line after Zirkzee managed to get a thigh to a cross, with Matheus Cunha’s overhead follow-up blocked before Fernandes acrobatic shot clipped the post.

The hosts remained on top but created little else of note before the break.

Magassa slammed into the side netting on the break when the second half got under way with Leny Yoro on for shaky Heaven.

United, much like the opening period, enjoyed the majority of possession and made the breakthrough in the 58th minute.

Casemiro’s deflected 20-yard snapshot fell to unmarshalled Dalot around the penalty spot, with the wing-back taking a touch and sending Areola the wrong way in front of the Stretford End.

Areola got down to stop Magassa diverting into his own goal soon after , with Dalot replaced by Patrick Dorgu to a standing ovation in the 68th minute.

Bowen was West Ham’s biggest threat but few of his team-mates seemed at his level, with Fernandes seeing a header saved at the other end.

Amorim made changes as the clock wound down but his side would not hold on for three points.

Substitute Andy Irving’s corner was flicked on at the near post by Bowen, with Noussair Mazraoui clearing off the line but only as far as Magassa to fire in the loose ball.

Worse could have followed almost immediately after Bowen cut away from Luke Shaw and sent over a low ball that Amad Diallo hacked clear.

Fernandes thumped wide at the end of stoppage time, with jeers meeting the final whistle.