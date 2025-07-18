Manchester United agree terms with Brentford for Bryan Mbeumo

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Manchester United have finally reached an agreement with Brentford to sign Bryan Mbeumo, the PA news agency understands.

Six weeks after seeing their first offer rebuffed, Ruben Amorim’s Red Devils have agreed terms with the Bees to sign the 25-year-old forward.

United are set to pay £65million for Mbeumo, with Brentford reportedly in line for a further £6m in potential add-ons.

The Cameroon international is in line to become the Premier League club’s second major summer signing after Brazil international Matheus Cunha arrived from Wolves in a £62.5million deal last month.

Mbeumo is understood to have expressed a desire to move to Old Trafford over other clubs and his impending arrival is a major boost ahead of United’s pre-season tour.

Amorim’s men fly to the United States on Tuesday for the three-game Premier League Summer Series, having kicked off preparations for the new campaign with Saturday’s Stockholm friendly against Leeds.

Mbeumo heads to the north west fresh from the best season of his career, with the Brentford star scoring 20 Premier League goals and providing seven assists.

Only Mohamed Salah, Alexander Isak and Erling Haaland scored more than the 25-year-old, who joined Brentford from Troyes in 2019 and has a year left on his current contract, albeit with the option for another season.

Mbeumo has been a key target as the 20-time league champions look to rebuild having finished 15th and seen their worst top-flight season in 51 years compounded by losing the Europa League final.

United’s first approach of £45m plus £10m in potential add-ons in early June was rejected by Brentford, with an improved proposal exceeding £60m following a few weeks later.

But talks stalled as Brentford held on for a greater fee for Mbeumo and director of football Phil Giles said at the end of June that he “wouldn’t be massively surprised” if the forward stayed.

Mbeumo and Cunha will bolster a side that has also seen 18-year-old Diego Leon arrive from Cerro Porteno after striking an agreement to sign him in January.

In terms of outgoings, Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho, Alejandro Garnacho, Antony and Tyrell Malacia are searching for new clubs. Christian Eriksen and Victor Lindelof have left on free transfers, while Jonny Evans has retired.