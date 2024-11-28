Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Ruben Amorim takes charge of his first Europa League game as Manchester United manager as Bodo/Glimt come to Old Trafford.

Amorim’s side made a middling start to life under their new manager with a draw against Ipswich continuing a stuttering season in the Premier League.

While unbeaten in the competition, their European campaign is yet to properly get going with three draws from their four matches so far leaving them in mid-table and a point below their Norwegian opponents.

Bodo/Glimt suffered a set-back last time out against Qarabag but are top of the Eliteserien with a game to go as they seek to secure a fourth title in five years.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is Manchester United vs Bodo/Glimt?

The Europa League fixture is due to kick off at 8pm GMT on Thursday 28 November at Old Trafford in Manchester.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on TNT Sports 2, with coverage on the channel from 7pm GMT. Subscribers can stream the action via discovery+.

If you want to stream major sporting events while you are travelling or watching from abroad you’ll need a VPN. Get the best VPN deals in the UK. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are, and also with the terms of their service provider.

Team news

Harry Maguire and Lisandro Martinez returned to Manchester United training on match eve, potentially bolstering Ruben Amorim’s defensive options. Tyrell Malacia and Luke Shaw were involved against Ipswich, meanwhile, and could push for their first starts in a long while.

Omar Elabdelloaui, Samuel Burakovsky, Daniel Bassi, Gaute Vetti and Syver Skeide are all likely to miss out for Bodo/Glimt as they face their hosts for the first time.

Predicted line-ups

Manchester United XI: Onana; Dalot, De Ligt, Evans; Amad, Ugarte, Eriksen, Shaw; Antony, Hojlund, Fernandes.

Bodo/Glimt XI: Haikin; Sjovold, Nielsen, Bjortuft, Bjorkan; Evjen, Berg, Saltnes; Zinckernagel, Hogh, Hauge.

Odds

Manchester United win 2/9

Draw 11/2

Bodo/Glimt win 11/1

The Independent vets betting sites for useability, security and responsible gambling tools. You can claim free bets here to use across a range of sports. Please read the terms.

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.