Manchester United consider option of ‘seat licences’ at new stadium

Manchester United are considering selling “seat licences” at their new stadium.

The concept would allow supporters to purchase the right to a specific seat, covering football matches and other events at the arena, for a set period of time.

The club are asking for fans’ opinions on the idea, which would not replace traditional season tickets, in a new online survey which is going live from Thursday.

All match-going supporters – including season-ticket holders, official members and hospitality-purchasers – are being invited to participate.

Views on a range of other matters, such as pricing, facilities and seating options, are also being sought.

United unveiled bold plans for a £2billion, 100,000-capacity new stadium to replace Old Trafford in March.

United say the survey marks “the next phase of consultation with supporters on the club’s ambition to build a new stadium that delivers the best fan experience in the world”.

They stress they are intent on making attending games “affordable and accessible”.

More than 50,000 fans participated in earlier research conducted in autumn 2024.

A statement added: “We’re committed to ensuring our core community of match-going fans can continue to attend, feel valued, and play a genuine role in shaping the new stadium with us.

“The seat licence option is just one of several potential initiatives being explored and we will conduct more research with fans around alternative options in the coming months.

“Our overarching aim is to balance financing a new stadium with keeping football affordable and accessible for fans and preserving match-going culture for future generations.”