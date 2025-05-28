Is Manchester United v ASEAN All Stars on TV? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Malaysia friendly
Ruben Amorim’s side have remained together after Man United’s disastrous season for a series of money-spinning friendlies
Manchester United face off against the ASEAN All Stars in a post-season friendly on Wednesday with Ruben Amorim assessing his squad ahead of a busy summer.
With no European football next term, having lost in the final of the Europa League against Tottenham Hotspur, Amorim will have a clearer schedule.
But after a disastrous season in the Premier League, finishing 15th, the Portuguese will be under pressure to gain momentum quickly in this rebuild, which starts in Malaysia with a friendly.
With a number of players fighting for their futures, the game should offer a chance to further examine the squad, which will likely see the addition of Matheus Cunha, who appears close to joining from Wolves in a £62.5m move after his release clause was met. Here’s all you need to know about the friendly, with the contest to be decided via a penalty shoot-out if scores are level at full-time:
When is Manchester United v ASEAN All Stars?
Manchester United take on the ASEAN All Stars at the Bukit Jalil Stadium, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia with kick-off set for 20:45 local time (13:45 BST).
How can I watch it?
Fans can watch the match live on MUTV, coverage begins at 13:00 BST.
Team news
Lisandro Martinez remains injured and Alejandro Garnacho, while on the tour, could be omitted with his future seemingly elsewhere after missing out on a start in the Europa League final.
Jonny Evans is included and will play in a farewell appearance on the tour. Andre Onana and Luke Shaw are in the squad too, after resting against Aston Villa.
Leny Yoro is out with a physical issue. Christian Eriksen and Victor Lindelof will leave the club on free transfers and are not involved. While Noussair Mazraoui is out with an injury after coming off against Villa.
Predicted Manchester United line-up vs ASEAN All Stars
Manchester United: Bayindir; Dalot, Maguire, Heaven; Amad, Ugarte, Casemiro, Dorgu; Fernandes, Mount; Hojlund
Odds
ASEAN All Stars: 10/1
Draw: 13/2
Manchester United: 2/11
