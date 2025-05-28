Manchester United v ASEAN All Stars LIVE: Friendly team news and latest updates from Malaysia
Ruben Amorim’s side face a two-game post-season tour of Asia after a disastrous end to the season and 15th place finish in the Premier League
Manchester United play the ASEAN All Stars in a post-season friendly in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.
Despite a terrible season for Ruben Amorim’s side, who finished 15th in the Premier League and lost the Europa League final against Tottenham Hotspur, more than 87,000 will take in the spectacle at the Bukit Jalil Stadium.
With no European football next term, Amorim will have a clearer schedule and big decisions will need to be made this summer on signings and departures.
Matheus Cunha appears close to joining from Wolves in a £62.5m move after his release clause was met, with United already confirming Christian Eriksen, Victor Lindelof and Jonny Evans will head for the Old Trafford exit when their contracts expire.
Follow all the latest updates from the post-season friendly, which could be decided via a penalty shoot-out if scores are level at full-time:
What Ruben Amorim must do at Man United to bring ‘the good days’ back
Somewhere along the line, the lap of honour became a lap of appreciation. Yet Manchester United still felt like pioneers on Sunday, ending their season with a lap of apology. Ruben Amorim addressed the crowd in contrition following a calamity of a campaign. After spending much of his first few months at Old Trafford delivering doom-laden predictions and talking his team down, he at least provided a shift in tone. “Today, after this disaster season, I want to tell you the good days are coming,” he said.
It prompts a host of questions. When? How? Why? Really? And if none appear to have an easy answer, there is also a question of how Amorim would define “the good days”. Some would say United have not experienced them since Sir Alex Ferguson retired. Yet compared to their terrible 2024-25 – to borrow another adjective Amorim used – Erik ten Hag’s 2022-23 campaign, which brought a third-placed finish and a trophy, feels good. Even if it did not prove, as it then looked, a platform for further progress. Now, coming 15th means a 14th-place finish could qualify as improvement, if not good days.
There is a case for arguing that United were the worst team to stay up. They took 27 points from 27 games under Amorim, 10 of them against the relegated trio. In all competitions this season, they lost four times to the team that finished 17th, Tottenham. Under Amorim, they were beaten by those who finished 16th, 14th, 12th, 11th (in the FA Cup), 10th, ninth, eighth and seventh; the exceptions were Everton, in 13th, and United were desperately lucky to draw 2-2 at Goodison Park.
Matheus Cunha set for Manchester United medical after £62.5m release clause met
Matheus Cunha will have a medical with Manchester United after they triggered his £62.5m release clause at Wolves.
The Brazilian is set to become the third and biggest buy of Ruben Amorim’s time at Old Trafford as the Portuguese has targeted him to bring firepower to a goal-shy United team.
Wolves agreed a payment structure with United, which is believed to involve paying the transfer fee over two years, and have given Cunha permission to have a medical at Old Trafford.
Cunha signed a new contract at Molineux in February but it contained a release clause and there was the expectation he would leave in the summer.
Manchester United v ASEAN All Stars team news and predicted XI
Lisandro Martinez remains injured and Alejandro Garnacho, while on the tour, could be omitted with his future seemingly elsewhere after missing out on a start in the Europa League final.
Jonny Evans is included and will play in a farewell appearance on the tour. Andre Onana and Luke Shaw are in the squad too, after resting against Aston Villa.
Leny Yoro is out with a physical issue. Christian Eriksen and Victor Lindelof will leave the club on free transfers and are not involved. While Noussair Mazraoui is out with an injury after coming off against Villa.
Predicted Manchester United XI: Bayindir; Dalot, Maguire, Heaven; Amad, Ugarte, Casemiro, Dorgu; Fernandes, Mount; Hojlund
Is Manchester United v ASEAN All Stars on TV? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Malaysia friendly
Manchester United take on the ASEAN All Stars at the Bukit Jalil Stadium, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia with kick-off set for 20:45 local time (13:45 BST).
Fans can watch the match live on MUTV, coverage begins at 13:00 BST.
