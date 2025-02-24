Nico Gonzalez ‘not Rodri replacement’ but keen to thrive in Manchester City team

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Nico Gonzalez insists he is not the new Rodri but is convinced he can thrive in the Manchester City team.

The Spanish midfielder has been asked to fill the sizeable boots of his injured compatriot since joining City in a £50million deal from Porto in January.

It has been a tough start for him, arriving in the middle of an underwhelming campaign as City are sorely missing their injured Ballon d’Or winner Rodri.

The extent of their decline was highlighted on Sunday as the Premier League champions for the past four seasons were swept aside 2-0 by the side set to take their crown, Liverpool, at the Etihad Stadium.

The result left them fourth in the table, trailing the Merseysiders by 20 points and with Champions League qualification now their relatively modest aim.

With Gonzalez settling well — and described by manager Pep Guardiola as a “mini-Rodri” after his performance in a 4-0 win against Newcastle earlier this month — City will still be expected to achieve that.

Gonzalez said: “I’ve just arrived, I’m not used to playing against players of quality like (Mohamed) Salah.

“It’s tough to play against players like this but we also have really good players and I think we have the best team, so I’m pretty sure in the next matches we will have many wins.

“I don’t see myself as the replacement for Rodri, I see myself as another player.

“But I was raised in Barcelona and I’ve always more or less played the way we play here, so I’ve got used to playing here very quickly.

“Obviously the team plays really well, there are also players close to me and everyone wants the ball every time so it’s easy to find players and find passes.

“The quality of the players is so good so for me it’s easier to play here than the team I used to play.”

City started well against Liverpool and had good spells of possession throughout the game but did not overly trouble the visiting defence.

The Reds, by contrast, were clinical and took control of the game with first-half goals from the prolific Salah and Dominic Szoboszlai.

Gonzalez said: “It’s very disappointing to lose, especially like this because we deserved more.

“We had chances, we pressed really well, we had the ball most of the match, but they scored from a corner in the first minutes and a counter-attack.”

City now travel to Tottenham on Wednesday and Gonzalez is confident the team will quickly pick themselves up from their latest setback.

He said: “I think everyone has the will to improve the situation, to win all the matches and you’ve seen the intensity and the courage all players have played with.

“I think it’s just time. We need time to start winning but we did a really good match one week ago. Here we did a good match but we didn’t get the win we wanted.”