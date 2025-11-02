Erling Haaland scores again as Manchester City ease to win against Bournemouth

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Erling Haaland struck a brace as Manchester City beat Bournemouth 3-1 to go second in the Premier League.

Haaland scored either side of Tyler Adams’ equaliser before Nico O’Reilly’s first goal of the season ensured City would remain six points behind Arsenal.

Pep Guardiola may want others to shoulder some of City’s goalscoring burden but he will not want Haaland to slow down and revelled in watching the Norwegian take his tally to 13 Premier League goals in 10 appearances this season.

Both of his goals were set up by Rayan Cherki, his first Premier League assists as he made only his second league start for City after losing the best part of two months to a thigh injury.

Bournemouth, who have never so much as taken a point from the Etihad, lost in the league for the first time since the opening day of the season but end the weekend in fourth place.

The Cherries had the ball in the City net inside the opening minute but Eli Kroupi was comfortably offside as he turned in David Brooks’ low cross from close range.

The high-flying visitors were out to unsettle City but were playing a dangerous game as they employed a high line, and it was punished in the 17th minute.

Nico Gonzalez, excellent once again in City’s midfield, played a dinked pass out of defence which Cherki headed into the path of Haaland, who had half the pitch to run at before tucking a shot under Dorde Petrovic.

City looked in control, yet eight minutes later Bournemouth were level.

Gianluigi Donnarumma felt he was fouled by Brooks as he stretched for a corner, but the ball fell for Adams to rifle home to the fury of City – with Donnarumma booked for his reaction after VAR Paul Tierney confirmed Anthony Taylor’s view that there was little in the contact.

The Etihad was riled up. Cherki saw a shot blocked before City demanded a penalty as Bernardo Silva’s cross was blocked by Alex Jimenez, but the ball struck the Spaniard’s leg before his hand.

As City fans poured scorn on referee Taylor, their side retook the lead with Cherki and Haaland combining again, the Frenchman again playing City’s talisman into space before Haaland rounded Petrovic to roll the ball in.

It should have been three seconds later as Haaland set O’Reilly free but he was forced wide by Petrovic before Jimenez cleared off the line. Jeremy Doku then released Haaland yet again but Petrovic palmed his shot away.

That kept the door open for Bournemouth. Five minutes into the second half a quick break ended with Kroupi firing into the side-netting. Three minutes later the in-form Frenchman had an even better chance as the ball rolled to him on the penalty spot, but Donnarumma turned it away.

City needed a third and got it just before the hour. Phil Foden, making his 200th league appearance for City, laid the ball off for O’Reilly, who took a touch to set himself before rolling a low shot into the far corner of the net.

There would be no hat-trick for Haaland, withdrawn in the 82nd minute, and his replacement Omar Marmoush hit the side-netting late on before Petrovic denied Tijjani Reijnders.