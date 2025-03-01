Is Man City vs Plymouth on TV? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch FA Cup fixture

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Plymouth Argyle have been offered another chance to extend their odds-defying FA Cup run as they welcome Pep Guardiola’s struggling Manchester City to Home Park.

Despite sitting 22nd in the Championship the Pilgrims are enjoying a dramatic cup run, having already knocked out two Premier League sides in Brentford and Liverpool.

The Liverpool upset was settled by a 53rd-minute penalty dispatched by Ryan Hardie. Arne Slot’s young Reds were unable to muster the necessary response, forcing a fingertip save from goalkeeper Conor Hazard in injury time.

Manchester City’s FA Cup campaign has not been without drama. Their round four tie away to Leyton Orient got off to a slow start when Tottenham loanee Jamie Donley’s halfway-line shot fell awkwardly, deflecting in off Stefan Ortega’s back. Despite struggling in the league, Guardiola’s squad managed to recover to win.

City’s form is at its worst since Guardiola arrived in 2016. Sitting fifth in the Premier League and 20 points adrift of the top spot, there is no better opportunity for Plymouth to turn them over.

Here’s everything you need to know:

Is Manchester City vs Plymouth Argyle on TV?

The FA Cup fifth round clash between Manchester City and Plymoutn Argyle takes place on Saturday 1 March from the Eithad Stadium in Manchester.

How can I watch the match?

The match will be shown on ITV4 and stream live on ITVX, with coverage starting from 5:00pm on Saturday 1 March. The match will kick off at 5:45pm at Home Park.

What is the Man City team news?

Erling Haaland appears to be available for selection again after suffering a knee injury which ruled him out of City’s defeats to Real Madrid and Liverpool but John Stones will likely miss out after being substituted early against Madrid, and Manuel Akanji is also expected to be out well into April.

The squad named against Leyton Orient was a reasonably strong one, but 22-year-old James McAtee was handed a chance to impress in central midfield. 19-year-old Nico O’Reilly may start as Guardiola will be keen to get another look at his latest academy gem.

With Plymouth gaining a reputation as giant killers, though, Guardiola will not want to play things too safe. Omar Marmoush, Nico Gonzalez, and Savinho should all appear on the team sheet.

Predicted Line-ups

Plymouth Argyle XI: Hazard; Talovierov, Katic, Palsson; Sorinola, Randell, Houghton, Puchacz; Wright, Al Hajj, Bundu

Manchester City XI: Ortega; Lewis, Khusanov, Reis, O’Reilly; Gonzalez, Gundogan; Grealish, McAtee, Savinho; Marmoush

Odds

Man City to win - 1/20

Draw - 10/1

Plymouth to win - 30/1

Prediction

With Manchester City out of the Champions League and unlikely to challenge for the Premier League their last chance at silverware comes in this competition. Pep Guardiola may make some changes but his team will be more than enough to sweep past the Championship side.

Man City 3-0 Plymouth Argyle.