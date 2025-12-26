Is Man United v Newcastle on TV? Channel, kick-off time and how to watch Premier League fixture
The only Boxing Day clash in the Premier League sees Manchester United welcome Newcastle to Old Trafford
Manchester United host Newcastle United in the only Premier League fixture to be taking place on Boxing Day.
Ruben Amorim’s side lost 2-1 at Aston Villa in their last outing, and also suffered the blow of losing captain and talisman Bruno Fernandes to injury.
It leaves the hosts looking depleted as they will be without Bryan Mbeumo and Amad Diallo over the festive period due to the Africa Cup of Nations.
Newcastle, who are also missing players in defence, were involved in a thrilling but controversial 2-2 draw with Chelsea last weekend.
Eddie Howe’s team blew a two-goal lead after half-time but were denied a “stonewall” penalty for a foul on Anthony Gordon.
Newcastle have won just two away matches all season but triumphed 2-0 at Old Trafford when the teams met last season.
When is Manchester United v Newcastle?
Kick off is 8pm GMT on Friday 26 December at Old Trafford.
How can I watch it?
It will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Premier League.
What is the team news?
The hosts will be missing Bruno Fernandes and Kobbie Mainoo due to injury while Bryan Mbeumo, Amad Diallo and Noussair Mazraoui are at the Africa Cup of Nations. Harry Maguire and Matthijs de Ligt remain sidelined but Casemiro returns from suspension.
Newcastle remain without a host of defenders, including Kieran Trippier, Dan Burn, Tino Livramento and Sven Botman. Lewis Miley will continue to fill in at full-back.
Possible line-ups
Manchester United: Lammens; Yoro, Heaven, Shaw; Dalot, Ugarte, Casemiro, Dorgu; Mount, Cunha; Sesko
Newcastle United: Ramsdale; Miley, Schar, Thiaw, Hall; Guimaraes, Tonali, Joelinton; Murphy, Woltemade, Gordon
