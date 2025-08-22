Man United consider move for goalkeeper as Andre Onana decision made
United have tracked the progress of Senne Lammens but Andre Onana is expected to remain at the club even if the Belgian arrives
Manchester United could consider a move for Belgian goalkeeper Senne Lammens but Andre Onana is expected to remain at Old Trafford when the transfer window closes.
Lammens, the Antwerp goalkeeper and a Belgium Under-21 international, is on United’s radar and while a goalkeeper was not one of United’s priority positions in the transfer window, any further business could be possible depending on outgoings.
But Amorim admits he faces a decision whether to recall Onana for Manchester United’s visit to Fulham after Altay Bayindir blundered in defeat to Arsenal.
The United manager chose to bench the regular goalkeeper for the last two seasons for the season opener last week because he had only been back in training for a few days after a hamstring injury.
But he claimed the Cameroon international was fit last week and has not guaranteed he will return at Craven Cottage.
“Onana is ready to play like last week so we will see in the game who is going to be the goalkeeper,” said Amorim.
Amorim has not guaranteed Onana the status of first choice this season while Lammens, if he arrives, would be a possible second choice.
United will again be without the injured Lisandro Martinez and Noussair Mazraoui for the trip to Craven Cottage but have no other injury concerns.
Rasmus Hojlund was not even named on the bench against Fulham and has attracted interest from clubs including AC Milan.
Amorim said the £72m striker had taken the news he was dropped from the squad “like a professional player” and said Hojlund could remain involved after the end of the transfer window if he stays at Old Trafford.
“Let’s wait until the market is closed and then everything is clear,” he said.
Amorim said he was unaware of any talks with Kobbie Mainoo about a new contract.
The midfielder’s current deal expires in 2027 and Amorim said it was up to director of football Jason Wilcox to resolve his future.
“That part is with Jason. He is our player and he has a contract. I didn’t hear any news on that,” he added.
