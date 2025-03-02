Is Man Utd vs Fulham on TV? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch FA Cup fixture

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Manchester United face Fulham at Old Trafford in the FA Cup this afternoon, with Ruben Amorim’s side hoping to progress as they look to salvage something from a disappointing season.

A dramatic 3-2 win over Ipswich in midweek took United into 14th place in the Premier League, with the Europa League and FA Cup now the club’s only hopes of saving face in 2024/25.

And they face a Fulham side who have put themselves in the fight for European places in recent weeks, with Marco Silva’s team sitting just five points behind fourth-placed Manchester City.

The Cottagers have never won a major honour and contested the final of this competition in 1975, but with Arsenal and Liverpool having made early exits, every remaining side will harbour hopes of progressing to Wembley.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the match:

When is Man Utd vs Fulham?

The match is scheduled to kick off at 4.30pm GMT on Sunday, 2 March at Old Trafford in Manchester.

How can I watch the match?

Viewers in the UK can watch the match live on BBC One, with coverage starting at 4pm. Subscribers can also watch online via BBC iPlayer.

Team news

For United, Patrick Dorgu will miss this match as the first of his three-game suspension.

There is no update on return dates for Luke Shaw and Mason Mount, with Amad Diallo and Lisandro Martinez out for the rest of the season. Toby Collyer and Kobbie Mainoo should return in March.

Sasa Lukic is available for Fulham despite his Premier League suspension, but this match will come too soon for Emile Smith Rowe.

Harry Wilson, Kenny Tete and Reiss Nelson are the longer-term injuries for Marco Silva’s side.

Predicted line-ups

Man Utd XI: Bayindir; de Ligt, Maguire, Yoro; Mazraoui, Ugarte, Fernandes, Dalot; Garnacho, Zirkzee; Hojlund.

Fulham XI: Leno; Diop, Andersen, Cuenca; Castagne, Lukic, Berge, Robinson; Adama, Pereira; Muniz.

Odds

Man Utd win - 6/4

Draw - 9/4

Fulham win - 13/8

Prediction

Since Amorim took over, Fulham were one of the only sides to give United a fairly straightforward win. If they haven’t learned from that match, then United should be able to book a place in the quarter-finals.

Manchester United 2-1 Fulham.