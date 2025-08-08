Is Manchester United vs Fiorentina on TV? Channel, kick-off time and how to watch pre-season friendly today
Everything you need to know about the pre-season game at Old Trafford
Manchester United return to Old Trafford after a mixed summer of fixtures for their final pre-season friendly, and a chance for the home faithful to see a slew of new signings in action.
Ruben Amorim’s side notched wins against West Ham and Bournemouth in the Premier League Summer Series, the latter a 4-1 rout, before drawing 2-2 against Everton in their final match in the US, which resulted in Bruno Fernandes slating a “lazy” performance.
“It was crystal clear we needed more competition for the players that were here, more quality to get everyone to step up a little more to get to the XI, and I think that is what the club are trying to do,” the captain said.
Fernandes - and Amorim - will be hoping United put on a better showing at Old Trafford today, with a tricky opener to their Premier League campaign on the horizon against last season’s runners-up Arsenal.
Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the match:
When is Man United vs Fiorentina?
The match will take place on Saturday 9 August at Old Trafford, with kickoff at 12.45pm BST.
How can I watch it?
The match will be shown on MUTV, available via Manchester United’s website and app. Annual subscriptions cost £29.99.
Team news
New signings Bryan Mbuemo and Matheus Cunha played together for the first time - the former making his maiden United appearance - in Atlanta, although the game has come too soon for the Red Devils’ newest arrival, Slovenian striker Benjamin Sesko.
Lisandro Martinez, Andre Onana and Noussair Mazraoui are all still absentees with injury.
Meanwhile, former United keeper David de Gea returns to his old haunt, but striker Christian Kouame will not feature for the visitors due to a cruciate ligament injury.
Man United’s preseason results
May 28: Asean All Stars 1-0 Man Utd - Bukit Jalil National Stadium, Kuala Lumpur
May 30: Hong Kong 1-3 Man Utd - Hong Kong Stadium, Hong Kong
July 19: Man United 0-0 Leeds - Strawberry Arena, Stockholm
July 27: Man United 2-1 West Ham (Premier League Summer Series) - MetLife Stadium, New Jersey
July 31: Man United 4-1 Bournemouth (Premier League Summer Series) - Soldier Field, Chicago
August 4: Man United 2-2 Everton (Premier League Summer Series) - Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta
