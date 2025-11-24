Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A slap in the face for Michael Keane became a kick in the teeth for Ruben Amorim. The stinging blow was not the one that brought perhaps the season’s strangest sending off as Manchester United’s unbeaten run came to an abrupt, abject end. If ignominy seemed to belong to Everton when Idrissa Gueye was shown the red card, theirs was a defiant glory. United, gifted a man advantage for 77 minutes, seized mediocrity from what promised to be a victory.

On a night of unexpected incidents, a footballer was sent off for violent conduct against a team-mate and David Moyes won at Old Trafford. Some may wonder which was the odder.

For Moyes, this was an 18th Premier League game as a visiting manager, dating back to 2002, and a belated first triumph. Even when Everton prevailed here in 2014, Moyes was the losing United manager. If good things come to those who wait, few have waited longer than the Scot to punch the Old Trafford air in celebration at the final whistle. A magnificent, memorable triumph came courtesy of a spectacular goal by Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall. The context made it all the more remarkable.

open image in gallery Gueye become the third Premier League player to be sent off for fighting a team-mate and first since 2008 ( Getty Images )

Because when a furious Gueye was expelled, logic suggested that the day would never come, that Moyes, seemingly ill-fated when in charge of United, was doomed to be on his return.

The inquest after Bruno Fernandes whipped a shot wide took on a peculiar turn as Gueye was sent off for cuffing his own teammate Michael Keane around the ear. If there were shades of Kieron Dyer and Lee Bowyer for Newcastle in 2005, there was also bemusement.

Referee Tony Harrington took the view that making contact with the face met the definition required for a dismissal. As lipreaders could realise, Keane showed no sympathy when the red card was flashed, giving Gueye a two-word message to dispatch him to the dressing room. The Senegalese had to be restrained by Iliman Ndiaye and Jordan Pickford before he left the pitch. With a three-match ban and the African Cup of Nations, the midfielder may not appear again for Everton for two months.

And yet, if anyone was affected by Gueye’s exit, it was United. They were strangely subdued, struggling to play against 10 men. Meanwhile, a calmness descended upon Everton. Keane, who could have been forgiven for being distracted by his part in the dismissal – and he had shoved Gueye – was outstanding. He had willing allies in James Tarkowski, his defensive sidekick, Pickford, who was terrific when required, and Jack Grealish, whose close control was crucial in helping buy the 10 men time when he held on to the ball.

The man who slotted in for Gueye doubled up as the match-winner. Repurposed as a central midfielder, Dewsbury-Hall nevertheless got forward to great effect, weaving his way between Fernandes and Leny Yoro to curl in a wonderful shot. His second Everton goal is destined for a place in their folklore.

open image in gallery Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall secured a famous win for Everton ( AFP via Getty Images )

As a team, they showed great maturity to adapt and adjust to the loss of their two senior citizens. Seamus Coleman was a surprise starter, a 433rd Everton appearance drawing him level with Dixie Dean. Yet it lasted less than 10 minutes before the veteran went off. Coleman departed in disappointment, Gueye in something closer to disgrace soon after.

United were minus Matheus Cunha, whose head injury, remarkably, became apparent when he did not turn on Altrincham’s Christmas lights. And yet, remarkably, the Altrincham Christmas lights were not the oddest element of the evening.

If they missed him, they missed a spark, too. They were dismal in the first half, as though baffled what to do against the 10 men of Everton. Patrick Dorgu blazed wide. Amad Diallo dragged a shot wide at the near post. Pickford saved Fernandes’ long-range shot. That apart, they accomplished little.

open image in gallery United's five-game unbeaten run came to a sorry end against the 10-men of Everton ( Getty Images )

Amorim brought on Mason Mount, moving Amad to wing-back, giving United more of a threat on the flanks. They penned Everton in. Pickford became busier.

He parried an effort by Bryan Mbeumo, Mount then curling wide from the rebound. Fernandes stabbed over the bar. The goalkeeper’s best saves came from Joshua Zirkzee’s headers. The forward, starting for the first time in 225 days, is yet to score a league goal in 2025.

But while United chalked up 25 shots, too few were clearcut chances. A year to the day since Amorim’s first game in charge, it was another galling occasion. Perhaps reports of their progress were exaggerated. As United missed the chance to go fifth, Everton leapfrogged Liverpool in the table. It was another detail for them to enjoy.

The Evertonians were buoyant, Old Trafford echoing to the Spirit Of The Blues. A spirit Moyes has engineered produced a result for the ages. And the ridiculous red card made it all the greater a night for Everton.