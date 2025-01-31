Who Manchester United could face in Europa League last-16 after knockout play-off draw

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Manchester United have learned a bit more about their path through the knockout rounds of the Europa League after a turbulent campaign.

United did not win any of their first three games under Erik ten Hag, before interim boss Ruud van Nistelrooy and Ruben Amorim steadied the ship.

Though United still left it late to defeat Viktoria Plzen and Rangers, a final victory over FCSB secured their place in the top-eight.

United’s position in the bottom half of the Premier League table means victory in the Europa League is their best chance of returning to the Champions League next season.

And with no teams dropping into the Europa League from the Champions League this season, they will be among the favourites to go all the way.

Who Manchester United could face in Europa League last-16

After finishing as the third seeds in the league phase, United are paired with fourth seeds Tottenham in the knockout bracket.

The knockout play-off ties were drawn on Friday with the 13th, 14th, 19th and 20th seeds now facing off for a right to make it into next month’s draw. The winners will then face United or Spurs.

Those ties are Real Sociedad vs Midtjylland and Galatasaray vs AZ Alkmaar.

When will Manchester United learn their last-16 opponents?

The Europa League play-offs take place across 13 and 20 February. As the seeded teams in the play-off draw, Real Sociedad and Galatasaray will be at home in the second legs.

The draw for the last-16 then takes place on February 21.

When will Manchester United play their last-16 Europa League tie?

The Europa League last-16 takes place across 6 and 13 March. As the seeded team, Manchester United will be at home in the second leg.

Europa League draw in full

Ferencváros vs Viktoria Plzen - to play Lazio or Athletic Club in last-16

Twente vs Bodo/Glimt - to play Olympiacos or Rangers in last-16

Union Saint-Gilloise vs Ajax - to play Eintracht Frankfurt or Lyon in last-16

AZ vs Galatasaray - to play Man Utd or Tottenham in last-16

Midtjylland vs Real Sociedad - to play Man Utd or Tottenham in last-16

PAOK vs FSCB - to play Eintracht Frankfurt or Lyon in last-16

Fenerbahce vs Anderlecht - to play Olympiacos or Rangers in last-16

Porto vs Roma - to play Lazio or Athletic Club in last-16