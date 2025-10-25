'Stay calm' - Amorim focused on Brighton after Liverpool win

Manchester United host Brighton in the Premier League seeking to record a third consecutive win under Ruben Amorim - and end an unwanted record against this evening’s opponents.

Brighton have won their last three visits to Old Trafford, with January’s 3-1 win against them leading Amorim to declare his side “the worst team maybe in the history of Manchester United”.

But Amorim will now hope his troubled tenure has turned a corner following last weekend’s win over champions Liverpool - their first at Anfield in nine years secured by Harry Maguire’s late header.

It secured back-to-back Premier League wins for the first time under Amorim and the Portuguese coach will be demanding more as they welcome Fabian Hurzeler’s team, who beat Newcastle last time out.

Follow the latest team news, build-up and updates from Manchester United v Brighton, below: