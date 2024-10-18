Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



The Independent is trusted by 27 million Americans from across the entire political spectrum every month. Unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock you out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. But quality journalism must still be paid for.



Help us keep bring these critical stories to light. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Manchester United face another crunch week as club football returns after the international break, as pressure remains on manager Erik ten Hag.

United host Brentford at Old Trafford on Saturday in the Premier League, and Ten Hag desperately needs a victory to give himself breathing room and give his team a lift up the table from their current place in 14th, with only eight points collected from seven games.

The comes a Europa League trip to Fenerbahce, where Jose Mourinho’s Turkish giants are bound to put up a fierce fight, before next Sunday’s trip to West Ham United.

But Ten Hag could be without some important players in his bid to steady a stumbling campaign. Here is a round-up of Manchester United’s injury concerns.

Rasmus Hojlund

The striker missed a training session with Denmark earlier this week as a precaution, but is expected to be available for the weekend.

open image in gallery Rasmus Hojlund in action against Aston Villa ( Getty Images )

Alejandro Garnacho

The winger pulled out of international duty with Argentina citing a knee injury, but it is thought to be only a minor concern and there is hope he will be available for Brentford.

“I had knee problems in the last two games and I won’t be able to be with the national team,” he wrote on Instagram. “But I hope to recover so I can be on the next date.”

open image in gallery Alejandro Garnacho withdrew from the Argentina squad ( Reuters )

Amad Diallo

Amad also withdrew from international duty after falling ill and did not represent the Ivory Coast this week. He is expected to have recovered in time to play Brentford.

open image in gallery Amad struggled with illness last week ( AP )

Kobbie Mainoo

United have confirmed midfielder Kobbie Mainoo will be out for a “few weeks” with a muscle injury.

The England international suffered the problem during United’s 0-0 draw with Aston Villa before the international break, which he was subsequently ruled out of.

United have now revealed he will be out number of weeks.

open image in gallery Kobbie Mainoo came off against Spurs ( Getty Images )

Noussair Mazraoui

Mazraoui has impressed in the early stage of his United career, but the right-back is now out for a few weeks after undergoing a minor heart procedure last week.

A Manchester United statement read: “This is a relatively common condition and Noussair is expected to make a full recovery and be available for selection within the next few weeks.”

Mason Mount

Mount is yet to return to action after leaving the field against Tottenham last month with a head injury. He had stitches on the wound and was cleared of any concussion, but it has not been confirmed when he will return.

open image in gallery Mason Mount leaves the pitch with a head injury ( Martin Rickett/PA )

Harry Maguire

Maguire’s season has been disrupted by injuries and he picked up another against Aston Villa before the international break, limping off with pain in his foot. He is expected to be out until late November.

Posting on Instagram, Maguire said: “Frustrated to pick up an injury at the weekend, will be a few weeks on the sidelines for me but I’ll come back stronger.”

open image in gallery Harry Maguire, centre, is helped from the pitch (Nick Potts/PA) ( PA Wire )

Luke Shaw

The full-back’s injury troubles have continued this season but he could be back later this month after progress from his calf strain.

open image in gallery Luke Shaw has missed the start of the Premier League season after picking up another injury ( PA )

Leny Yoro

The big-money signing is not expected to be fit until November after fracturing a foot bone. “Yes, he is doing very well,” Ten Hag said last month. “It is very pleasing that his rehab is going in the right direction and I expect him soon, but what I mean by soon, is that he is now in the right planning process.

“He is in the right spot and he will return as soon as possible into the squad and then the team training.”

open image in gallery Leny Yoro, on crutches, is yet to play for the club ( Getty Images )

Tyrell Malacia

The full-back missed the entire 2023-24 season with a knee injury, but he was named in United’s Europa League group stage squad to suggest a return is imminent. However, Malacia has still not featured in team training so November is a likely return.

open image in gallery Tyrell Malacia did not feature last season ( David Davies/PA )

Predicted Man Utd XI: Onana; Mazraoui, De Ligt, Martinez, Dalot; Mainoo, Eriksen; Garnacho, Fernandes, Rashford; Hojlund

Predicted Brentford XI: Flekken; Van den Berg, Collins, Pinnock, Ajer; Janelt, Norgaard; Mbeumo, Damsgaard, Lewis-Potter; Schade