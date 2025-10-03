Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
Trump latest
Manchester United to hold minute’s silence in tribute to victims of synagogue attack

United will hold a minute’s silence before the 3pm kick-off against Sunderland on Saturday

Jamie Braidwood
Friday 03 October 2025 10:56 EDT
Friend of Manchester terror attack victim pays tribute to ‘gentle teddy bear’

Manchester United will hold a minute’s silence and wear black armbands at their Premier League game against Sunderland in tribute to the victims of Thursday’s attack at a synagogue in the city.

Two men, named as 53-year-old Adrian Daulby and 66-year-old Melvin Cravitz, were both killed outside the Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation synagogue in Crumpsall, around three miles north of Manchester city centre. Three other people remain in hospital with serious injuries.

The attack took place on Yom Kippur, Judaism’s holiest day, and there will be tributes when Manchester United host Sunderland on Saturday, with players wearing black armbands as a mark of respect.

A minute’s silence will also be held before the 3pm kick-off.

United’s head coach says ‘our sympathy is for the victims and we will pay tribute tomorrow’
United’s head coach says ‘our sympathy is for the victims and we will pay tribute tomorrow’ (Reuters)

There are set to be similar tributes before Manchester United’s Women’s Super League game against Chelsea on Friday night, Manchester City’s Women’s Super League match against Arsenal on Saturday, and Manchester City’s Premier League match at Brentford on Sunday.

“It’s a crazy world that we are living in the moment, a lot of these things are happening,” Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim said.

“Of course, our sympathy is for the victims and we will pay tribute tomorrow. But it is a crazy world in this moment.”

The suspect, named by police as Jihad Al-Shamie, was shot by officers after the attack.

Includes reporting from PA

