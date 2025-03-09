Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Manchester United host Arsenal on Sunday in a meeting between two Premier League giants who are each having disappointing seasons to varying degrees.

It’s a pivotal clash for both sides: Arsenal sit 13 points behind league leaders Liverpool, and will be 16 points off the pace if the Reds beat bottom side Southampton on Saturday. Victory over United is crucial to keeping their slim title hopes alive, but they’ll be bouncing after a 7-1 thrashing of PSV in the Champions League midweek - despite having no recognised striker.

Meanwhile, Amorim’s side are languishing in 14th, a full 21 points behind the Gunners, and could be 16th in the league if they lose on Sunday and other results don’t go their way.

Amorim has favourably compared Arteta’s situation to his own and knows his side need to rally after a 1-1 draw against Real Sociedad on Wednesday night left their hopes of winning any silverware this season in the balance.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the match:

When is Man Utd vs Arsenal?

The match is due to kick off at 4.30pm GMT on Sunday, 9 March at Old Trafford.

How can I watch the match?

Viewers in the UK can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event.

You can add Sky Sports to any Sky TV package for £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or the complete sports package plus Netflix is available for £43 per month. Subscribers will also be able to watch via the Sky Go app.

If you're not a Sky customer, you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

Predicted line-ups

Manchester Utd XI: Onana; Yoro, De Ligt, Lindelof; Mazraoui, Casemiro, Fernandes, Dalot; Zirkzee, Garnacho; Hojlund

Arsenal XI: Raya; Timber, Saliba, Gabriel, Lewis-Skelly; Odegaard, Partey, Rice; Nwaneri, Merino, Trossard

Prediction

Arsenal put seven past PSV in their last outing and looked full of confidence but Manchester Utd have done well to frustrate other top sides this season, winning away at Manchester City and drawing 2-2 with runaway leaders Liverpool, as well as dumping the Gunners out of the FA Cup.

Man Utd 1-2 Arsenal.