Man United scramble as boots vanish before Women’s Champions League game
Man United are playing SK Brann in their Women’s Champions League qualifier
Manchester United's preparations for their Women's Champions League qualifier against SK Brann took an unexpected twist when several players' boots went missing, forcing the club to scramble for replacements.
The disruption came as the team travelled to the Norwegian city of Bergen for the first leg of the final qualifying round, with a bag containing the boots disappearing somewhere along the journey.
The WSL club still have no idea where the boots wandered off to, but said they were looking into the disappearance.
"In the meantime, we have secured new boots of the right make and sizes for all the affected players, and they are ready to participate in tonight's game as normal," a Manchester United spokesperson said.
With more than 15,700 tickets sold, the match at Brann Stadium is set to become the most attended women's game ever played in Norway.
Reuters
