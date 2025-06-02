Man United transfer guide: Pedro Goncalves and top targets for Ruben Amorim’s rebuild

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Manchester United face a crucial summer as Ruben Amorim finally gets the chance to shape his squad and transform his failing team into contenders at the top end of the table.

It shouldn’t be forgotten that Amorim initially rebuffed United’s approach following the sacking of Erik ten Hag, telling the Old Trafford hierarchy he was only willing to join at the end of the season. United gave the Portuguese coach an ultimatum – now or never – and Amorim quit Sporting CP mid-season to take the reins.

Perhaps he was wise to try and delay the move, because what followed was a disastrous campaign as he tried and failed to fit the United squad to his unique 3-4-3 system. The team finished 15th in the Premier League and lost the Europa League final to 17th-placed Tottenham.

Now Amorim has a full preseason to prepare his side and a summer transfer window to mould his squad, before a season without European football to distract his players, and he must take full advantage. Not only is the manager’s future likely to be called into question should United struggle at the start of the 2025/26 campaign, but co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe will come under increasing pressure to deliver some much-needed improvement.

Ratcliffe has made clear that the money pot is not deep, so offloading high-wage players such as Jadon Sancho, Antony and Marcus Rashford will be key to funding the revolution, while there remains a question over the future of Alejandro Garnacho.

Here’s everything you need to know about Manchester United’s summer transfer plans.

open image in gallery Alejandro Garnacho’s future is unclear ( Martin Rickett/PA Wire )

Areas to improve

Perhaps it is easier to try and identify some parts of the team that don’t need improvement. Three players could genuinely claim to have had decent seasons – Bruno Fernandes, Noussair Mazraoui and Amad Diallo – while Harry Maguire, Casemiro and Diogo Dalot all did OK in spells, but that is about the extent of United’s reliable performers last season, and captain Fernandes is being heavily linked with a move to Saudi Arabia.

Now that Matheus Cunha’s arrival is secured, the top priorities are: sign a proven goalscorer, given the toils of Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee up front; buy a goalkeeper to compete with (or outright replace) the error-prone Andre Onana; recruit a wing-back who can excel in Amorim’s system.

A central midfielder will also be needed, if Fernandes leaves.

open image in gallery Andre Onana has made several mistakes in goal this season ( Getty Images )

Done deals

Ins: Matheus Cunha (Wolves, £62.5m agreed)

Outs: Christian Eriksen, Victor Lindelof, Jonny Evans, Tom Heaton (all out of contract)

Potential targets

Pedro Goncalves, Sporting CP

The Sporting midfielder knows Amorim well and could fit into his team as a one of the attacking No 10s. Goncalves is reported to be valued at around £70m by Sporting, but United are expected to receive at least £100m for Fernandes should their captain depart for Saudi Arabia, to help fund any bid.

open image in gallery The attacking midfielder performed well under Ruben Amorim at Sporting ( AFP via Getty Images )

Viktor Gyokeres, Sporting CP

Another Sporting player, Gyokeres was sensational under Amorim in the Portuguese league and knows the manager’s tactical approach. Sporting would command a fee of at least £60m for the in-demand Swedish striker, who plundered 54 goals in all competitions this season. But Gyokeres will have his pick of clubs across Europe, with Arsenal and Italian champions Napoli both interested, and he may be put off by United’s lack of European football.

James McAtee, Manchester City

McAtee’s future is up in the air after the midfielder was left out of Manchester City’s squad for the Club World Cup this summer, despite featuring semi-regularly for Pep Guardiola in the latter half of the season. McAtee is 22 and is yet to extend his deal at the Etihad, with his contract set to run out at the end of the upcoming season, so City may feel they need to cash in now on the academy graduate or lose him – although as he’s younger than 24, any club signing McAtee for ‘free’ would be required to pay suitable compensation to his previous club.

Oumar Solet, Udinese

The imposing defender has been linked with a move away this summer. United may need a defensive addition with Victor Lindelof and Jonny Evans departing.

Bryan Mbeumo, Brentford

The 25-year-old has just enjoyed the best season of his career with 20 goals in 42 games, catching the eye of a raft of clubs in the process. United deploy Mbeumo in one of their No 10 roles, but Newcastle, Arsenal and Tottenham are also thought to be interested.

open image in gallery The Brentford forward is wanted after a stellar season ( Getty Images )

Ryan Ait-Nouri, Wolves

United had been monitoring the Wolves wing-back, but it appears Manchester City are now leading the race to sign the Algeria international.