Man United transfer guide: Pedro Goncalves and top targets for Ruben Amorim’s rebuild
Manchester United have already secured Matheus Cunha from Wolves in what is set to be a busy summer at Old Trafford
Manchester United face a crucial summer as Ruben Amorim finally gets the chance to shape his squad and transform his failing team into contenders at the top end of the table.
It shouldn’t be forgotten that Amorim initially rebuffed United’s approach following the sacking of Erik ten Hag, telling the Old Trafford hierarchy he was only willing to join at the end of the season. United gave the Portuguese coach an ultimatum – now or never – and Amorim quit Sporting CP mid-season to take the reins.
Perhaps he was wise to try and delay the move, because what followed was a disastrous campaign as he tried and failed to fit the United squad to his unique 3-4-3 system. The team finished 15th in the Premier League and lost the Europa League final to 17th-placed Tottenham.
Now Amorim has a full preseason to prepare his side and a summer transfer window to mould his squad, before a season without European football to distract his players, and he must take full advantage. Not only is the manager’s future likely to be called into question should United struggle at the start of the 2025/26 campaign, but co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe will come under increasing pressure to deliver some much-needed improvement.
Ratcliffe has made clear that the money pot is not deep, so offloading high-wage players such as Jadon Sancho, Antony and Marcus Rashford will be key to funding the revolution, while there remains a question over the future of Alejandro Garnacho.
Here’s everything you need to know about Manchester United’s summer transfer plans.
Areas to improve
Perhaps it is easier to try and identify some parts of the team that don’t need improvement. Three players could genuinely claim to have had decent seasons – Bruno Fernandes, Noussair Mazraoui and Amad Diallo – while Harry Maguire, Casemiro and Diogo Dalot all did OK in spells, but that is about the extent of United’s reliable performers last season, and captain Fernandes is being heavily linked with a move to Saudi Arabia.
Now that Matheus Cunha’s arrival is secured, the top priorities are: sign a proven goalscorer, given the toils of Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee up front; buy a goalkeeper to compete with (or outright replace) the error-prone Andre Onana; recruit a wing-back who can excel in Amorim’s system.
A central midfielder will also be needed, if Fernandes leaves.
Done deals
Ins: Matheus Cunha (Wolves, £62.5m agreed)
Outs: Christian Eriksen, Victor Lindelof, Jonny Evans, Tom Heaton (all out of contract)
Potential targets
Pedro Goncalves, Sporting CP
The Sporting midfielder knows Amorim well and could fit into his team as a one of the attacking No 10s. Goncalves is reported to be valued at around £70m by Sporting, but United are expected to receive at least £100m for Fernandes should their captain depart for Saudi Arabia, to help fund any bid.
Viktor Gyokeres, Sporting CP
Another Sporting player, Gyokeres was sensational under Amorim in the Portuguese league and knows the manager’s tactical approach. Sporting would command a fee of at least £60m for the in-demand Swedish striker, who plundered 54 goals in all competitions this season. But Gyokeres will have his pick of clubs across Europe, with Arsenal and Italian champions Napoli both interested, and he may be put off by United’s lack of European football.
James McAtee, Manchester City
McAtee’s future is up in the air after the midfielder was left out of Manchester City’s squad for the Club World Cup this summer, despite featuring semi-regularly for Pep Guardiola in the latter half of the season. McAtee is 22 and is yet to extend his deal at the Etihad, with his contract set to run out at the end of the upcoming season, so City may feel they need to cash in now on the academy graduate or lose him – although as he’s younger than 24, any club signing McAtee for ‘free’ would be required to pay suitable compensation to his previous club.
Oumar Solet, Udinese
The imposing defender has been linked with a move away this summer. United may need a defensive addition with Victor Lindelof and Jonny Evans departing.
Bryan Mbeumo, Brentford
The 25-year-old has just enjoyed the best season of his career with 20 goals in 42 games, catching the eye of a raft of clubs in the process. United deploy Mbeumo in one of their No 10 roles, but Newcastle, Arsenal and Tottenham are also thought to be interested.
Ryan Ait-Nouri, Wolves
United had been monitoring the Wolves wing-back, but it appears Manchester City are now leading the race to sign the Algeria international.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments