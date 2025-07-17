Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Manchester United face a crucial summer as Ruben Amorim finally gets the chance to shape his squad and transform his failing team into contenders at the top end of the table.

It shouldn’t be forgotten that Amorim initially rebuffed United’s approach following the sacking of Erik ten Hag, and perhaps he was wise to try and delay the move, because what followed was a disastrous campaign cuminating in the 1-0 loss to Tottenham in the Europa League final.

Now Amorim has a full preseason to prepare his side and a summer transfer window to mould his squad before a season without European football, and he must take full advantage.

The release of the Premier League fixtures shows a difficult start for United, with an opening game agasint Arsenal and fixtures against Manchester City and Chelsea within their first five matches of 2025/26, and the manager’s future could be called into question early should his side struggle.

United got some early business done with the signing of Matheus Cunha from Wolves in a £62.5m deal, but among interest in other targets including Bryan Mbeumo, co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe has made clear that the money pot is not deep.

Offloading high-wage players such as Jadon Sancho and Alejandro Garnacho seems key to funding the revolution, with a lack of movement causing frustration among fans as United lag behind their rivals.

Here’s everything you need to know about Manchester United’s summer transfer plans.

open image in gallery Alejandro Garnacho’s future is unclear ( Martin Rickett/PA Wire )

Areas to improve

Perhaps it is easier to try and identify some parts of the team that don’t need improvement. Three players could genuinely claim to have had decent seasons – Bruno Fernandes, Noussair Mazraoui and Amad Diallo – while Harry Maguire, Casemiro and Diogo Dalot all did OK in spells, but that is about the extent of United’s reliable performers last season.

Now that Matheus Cunha’s arrival is secured, the top priorities are: sign a proven goalscorer, given the toils of Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee up front; buy a goalkeeper to compete with (or outright replace) the error-prone Andre Onana; recruit a wing-back who can excel in Amorim’s system.

open image in gallery Andre Onana has made several mistakes in goal this season ( Getty Images )

Done deals

Ins: Matheus Cunha (Wolves, £62.5m agreed), Diego Leon (Cerro Porteno, undisclosed fee)

Retained: Tom Heaton (signed new one-year deal after expiry of old contract)

Outs: Christian Eriksen, Victor Lindelof, Jonny Evans (all out of contract)

Potential targets

Bryan Mbeumo, Brentford

Mbeumo has emerged as United’s top target at this point in the window, with the club eager to get the deal done before moving on to other signings.

open image in gallery The Brentford forward is wanted after a stellar season ( Getty Images )

The 25-year-old has just enjoyed the best season of his career with 20 goals in 42 games, catching the eye of a raft of clubs in the process.

United could deploy Mbeumo in one of their No 10 roles, and in the driving seat to sign the Cameroon international.

However, the deal has stalled in recent weeks despite Mbeumo making it clear he only wants United, with fans getting frustrated at what is perceived to be a lack of negotiating nous. This is one that is expected to get done soon though, with United having submitted an improved bid worth £65m plus £5m in add-ons.

Hugo Ekitike, Eintracht Frankfurt

open image in gallery Ekitike is the latest name to be linked to a move to Old Trafford ( Getty Images )

22-year-old Frankfurt forward Ekitike is being considered by United and Liverpool after a season in which he scored 22 goals in all competitions, though it is Newcastle who have made the first move in the bid to sign the Frenchman, having made a bid in the region of €80m.

The youngster is seen as a quality prospect in his homeland and seems to be finding his feet at the top level after an unsuccessful spell at PSG earlier in his career.

The young striker is adept at linking play and dribbling as well as finishing, and early reports suggested that Frankfurt wanted to hold out for a fee of around €100m, though subsequent reports say that the German side could be tempted into a sale around the same £60m mark that Man City paid for Omar Marmoush.

United are said to have made contact with both the player’s camp and Frankfurt, though nothing is seen as advanced at this stage, with Liverpool leading the race.

Corentin Tolisso, Lyon

The latest rumour involving United sees them linked with Lyon midfielder Corentin Tolisso. The 31-year-old is coming off a decent season for the French side, and could be available for a cut-price fee due to the French side’s financial troubles.

Concrete links are yet to materialise, but he is thought to be available for £15m.

Richard Rios, Palmeiras

open image in gallery Rios featured at the Club World Cup for Palmeiras ( Getty Images )

Another one with few concrete links, but reports in Brazil claim that United are interested in Palmeiras midfielder Richard Rios.

United sent scouts to watch the Colombia international during the Club World Cup, with the Brazilian side hoping to start negotiations around the £30m mark, though Rios has already said yes to a proposal from AS Roma and could be heading to Serie A.

Ollie Watkins, Aston Villa

United’s search for a striker continues and while Cunha and Mbeumo will be solid attacking options, there remains a desire to add a recognised number nine to the squad if possible.

Watkins was the subject of interest from Arsenal in January but with the Gunners set to sign United target Viktor Gyokeres, the England international could be a valid, Premier League-proven attacking option.

open image in gallery Ollie Watkins has emerged as a potential striker signing for United ( Getty Images )

Villa would want at least £60m for Watkins, though links with Old Trafford have gone quiet as United aim to wrap up a move for Mbeumo.

Benjamin Sesko, RB Leipzig

Another move that is currently considered unlikely, though the rumours refuse to go away. With Sesko no longer being linked with Arsenal, it seems he is being offered to other clubs who are known to be chasing a striker, including Liverpool and Chelsea.