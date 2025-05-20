Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Manchester United hope to salvage a dismal campaign with Europa League final glory against Tottenham Hotspur.

Ruben Amorim, after a run which has seen a number of farcical moments en route to Bilbao, will hope to claim a trophy in his first season in charge of the Red Devils and, with that silverware, there is the bonus of qualification for next season’s Champions League.

United have been contending with a number of injuries, with their terrible Premier League form in recent weeks leaving them 16th in the table after 18 league defeats.

But Amorim knows one game can change everything and the perception of his future at Old Trafford heading into the summer, with transfer success impacted by the result at the San Mames.

Here is the latest team news and updates out of United and who might start for the Red Devils on Wednesday night:

Team news

The main concern for United is the trio of Leny Yoro, Matthijs De Ligt and Diogo Dalot, with Amorim stating that they’re working hard to be in contention for the final.

Leny Yoro

Suffered a foot injury and was taken off against West Ham, it could be a reoccurrence of an issue that gave him problems earlier in the season. Also missing against Chelsea but could make it back in time for Bilbao.

Matthijs de Ligt

Suffered a knock against Brentford, not thought to be serious, but was not risked against Chelsea and remains a doubt here.

Diogo Dalot

Dealing with a calf injury and sidelined since the end of April, but has since returned to individual training but did not feature on the bench against Chelsea.

Lisandro Martinez

Out for the season with a knee injury.

Joshua Zirkzee

Out for the season with a hamstring injury.

Predicted line-ups

Tottenham Hotspur XI: Vicario; Porro, Romero, Van de Ven, Udogie; Sarr, Bentancur; Johnson, Kulusevski, Richarlison; Solanke.

Manchester United XI: Onana; Lindelof, Maguire, Yoro; Mazraoui, Casemiro, Ugarte, Dorgu; Amad, Fernandes; Hojlund.