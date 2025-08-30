Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Man United vs Burnley live: Under-pressure Amorim set to start Sesko in Premier League after Grimsby humiliation

Man United return to Old Trafford after crashing out of the Carabao Cup to Grimsby

Callum Rice-Coates
Saturday 30 August 2025 07:54 EDT
How GRIMSBY Just Beat Man United

Manchester United will return to Old Trafford with their tail between their legs as they face Burnley in the Premier League following their humiliating Carabao Cup exit to fourth-tier Grimsby.

Ruben Amorim in already under immense pressure in the United dugout, with the Red Devils still yet to win a game this season.

Benjamin Sesko is in line to start again up top as he looks to bed in, while new signings Bryan Mbeumo and Matheus Cunha have a point to prove after both missing penalties in the shootout at Blundell Park.

Burnley, meanwhile, are in good spirits after notching their first win of the campaign last weekend, recording a 2-0 triumph against fellow Premier League newbies Sunderland.

Follow all the action from Man United’s clash with Burnley below.

Manchester United agree Napoli loan deal for Rasmus Hojlund

Napoli and Manchester United have agreed a deal for Rasmus Hojlund to join the Serie A champions on loan with a conditional obligation to buy him next summer.

It is up to the Dane, who had said earlier this summer that he wanted to stay at Old Trafford, if he agrees to move to Napoli.

But United have accepted a package that includes a €6m loan fee and a €44m clause to complete a permanent move for the striker.

The 21-year-old’s United career could be over two years after joining for £64m
Jack Rathborn30 August 2025 12:51

Man United vs Burnley LIVE

Good afternoon and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of Man United’s Premier League clash against Burnley.

Ruben Amorim’s side return to Old Trafford with their tail between their legs after suffering Carabao Cup humiliation at the hands of fourth-tier Grimsby in midweek.

Can the Red Devils bounce back and deliver a first win of the season? Or will things go from diabolically bad to that much worse?

Stay tuned for all the build-up, team news and action!

Will Castle30 August 2025 12:00

