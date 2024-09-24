Man City made to wait for full extent of Rodri injury results

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.



Manchester City are still waiting for confirmation of how long Rodri will be out for, amid fears the midfielder will be sidelined for the rest of the season.

The Euro 2024 winner came off in Sunday’s 2-2 draw with Arsenal with a knee problem and has been undergoing tests as City wait to discover if he has suffered a cruciate ligament problem.

Manager Pep Guardiola agreed when asked if he thought Rodri would be out for a “little while” but does not yet know the full nature of his fellow Spaniard’s injury.

He said: “We are still waiting for the decision of the doctors, exactly what he has. When we know it, the club or myself, the spokesman of the club will announce it.”

Rodri has only made three appearances this season after playing 257 times in his first five seasons at the Etihad Stadium.

The 28-year-old scored the winner in the 2023 Champions League final and was named man of the match then and player of the tournament in both the 2023 Nations League and Euro 2024.

Guardiola has described him as the best midfielder in the world while Rodri has only finished on the losing side in one game has started for club and country since March 2023.