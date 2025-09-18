Man City v Napoli live: Kevin de Bruyne returns to former club for Champions League clash
Pep Guardiola’s men kick off their European campaign against the Italian champions
Manchester City host Napoli in their opening match of their Champions League campaign as Pep Guardiola’s men face a tricky tie against the Italian champions.
City have had a mellow start to the season but a confidence-boosting 3-0 win over Manchester United last Sunday puts them in a strong place ahead of this clash which will feature former City captain Kevin de Bruyne.
De Bruyne joined Napoli in the summer after spending 10 years at City where he won six Premier League titles and the Champions League in 2023. He has made a fine start to his time in Serie A with two goals in three games and Antonio Conte is hoping the playmaking midfielder can tilt tonight’s match in favour of the Italian side.
English clubs have started strongly in the European top flight this year with Arsenal, Tottenham and Liverpool all securing victories this week and only Chelsea dropping points as they lost 3-1 to Bayern Munich on Wednesday.
Follow all the team news and action from the Etihad Stadium with our live blog below:
Napoli early team news
On the Napoli front, all eyes will be on Kevin De Bruyne. He will be expected to start against his former club alongside former Manchester United star Scott McTominay in midfield, who has been a revelation in Serie A.
Romelu Lukaku, however, is out with a long-term knee injury, with United loanee Rasmus Hojlund hoping to lead the line.
Predicted Napoli XI: Milinkovic-Savic; Di Lorenzo, Beukema, Buongiorno, Spinazzola; Lobotka; Politano, Anguissa, De Bruyne, McTominay; Hojlund
Man City early team news
Pep Guardiola has a number of injuries to contend with going into his side’s Champions League opener, with quartet Omar Marmoush, Rayan Cherki, Rayan Ait-Nouri and Mateo Kovacic all unavailable.
Meanwhile, John Stones will be assessed ahead of kick-off as he nurses a minor muscle problem.
Predicted Man City XI: Donnarumma; Lewis, Dias, Gvardiol, Ake; Rodri, Rodri; Savinho, Reijnders, Foden, Doku; Haaland
Haaland and Foden inspire Man City signs of old in demolition derby
It was Manchester City, but not as we knew them. Or so the theory went, anyway. But for Manchester United, it was just the City they remembered.
In 2022, 2023 and 2024, they had been destroyed in a derby in which both Phil Foden and Erling Haaland scored. So, too, in 2025: there can be evidence of City’s decline in other games, in a league table that showed them in 16th at kick-off, but not in their latest demolition derby.
For United, history repeated itself. Second best in Manchester again, they were cut apart. For Ruben Amorim, there was a first glimpse of thousands of City fans turning their backs on the game to do the Poznan. If he could not see some of the United supporters, it was because the away end was emptying long before the final whistle.
United conjured a late victory at the Etihad a month into Amorim’s reign. There was never a danger of a repeat.
Read Richard Jolly’s full report from an impressive weekend win for City:
Kevin De Bruyne returns to the Etihad
The big story this evening is Kevin De Bruyne’s return to the Etihad Stadium to face Man City.
By all accounts he didn’t want to leave City but wasn’t offered a new contract and so departed at the end of his deal for Napoli.
Of course, the fixture gods immediately paired the Serie A champions with Man City in the Champions League and here we are. The Belgian did a pitch walk at the ground he called home for so many years before a press conference yesterday.
How to watch Man City vs Napoli
Manchester City’s league phase clash with Napoli kicks off at 8pm BST on Thursday 18 September at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester.
Viewers in the UK can watch the game on TNT Sports 2, with coverage starting at 7pm BST. Subscribers can also watch the game on discovery+.
Everything you need to know about Man City vs Napoli
Kevin De Bruyne will turn from Manchester City friend to foe as his new side Napoli pay a visit to the Etihad Stadium in their Champions League opener.
De Bruyne was pivotal to City’s success when they brought home the continent’s most coveted crown in 2023, beating another Serie A titan in Inter Milan to lift the title in Istanbul.
However, the 34-year-old’s glittering decade-long spell in Manchester came to end in the summer when he joined the Italian champions at the end of his contract.
Thursday night will mark his first return to his old stomping grounds as league leaders Napoli look to continue their fine form and thwart Pep Guardiola’s side, who have comparatively endured a mixed start to the new campaign.
Here’s everything you need to know.
