Independent
BulletinTrump latest
Is Man City v Man United on TV? Channel, kick-off time and how to watch Manchester derby

There is early pressure on both sides of Manchester after mixed starts to the season

Jamie Braidwood
Sunday 14 September 2025 01:00 EDT
Haaland 'a little bit above' Isak - Guardiola

Manchester City and Manchester United will look to put early season struggles behind them as the rivals clash in the Manchester derby.

An embarrassing defeat at Grimsby has increased the pressure on Ruben Amorim, but United actually sit above City in the table after picking up four points from their first three Premier League games of the season.

City have lost two of their first three, in what is their worst-ever start to a Premier League season under Pep Guardiola. Back-to-back defeats to Tottenham and Brighton have seen a new-look City team come back down to earth.

There is set to an extra focus on both goalkeepers, with Amorim confirming that Altay Bayindir will start ahead of new arrival Senne Lammens while Gianluigi Donnarumma could make his debut for City after arriving on deadline day.

Here’s everything you need to know

When is Man City vs Man United?

The Manchester derby will kick off at 4:30pm BST on Sunday 14 September at the Etihad Stadium.

How can I watch it?

It will be shown on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League, with coverage starting at 4pm BST after Liverpool’s match at Burnley. Subscribers can stream the game on Sky Go with mobile devices. While non-subscribers can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

What is the team news?

New goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma could make his Manchester City debut ahead of James Trafford following his deadline-day arrival from Paris Saint-Germain.

Omar Marmoush has been ruled out for several weeks following an injury while on international duty with Egypt and John Stones is a doubt after missing England duty. Rayan Ait Nouri and Rayan Cherki are also out but Phil Foden and Josko Gvardiol could return.

Ruben Amorim has confirmed that Altay Bayindir will start in goal for Manchester United ahead of new arrival Senne Lammens, while Matheus Cunha, Mason Mount and Diogo Dalot have been ruled out.

Possible line-ups

Man City: Donnarumma; Lewis, Dias, Gvardiol, Akanji; Rodri, Bernardo, Reijnders; Bobb, Haaland, Doku

Man United: Bayindir; Yoro, De Ligt, Shaw; Diallo, Ugarte, Fernandes, Dorgu; Mbeumo, Zirkzee ; Sesko

