Manchester City host Everton this afternoon in the first of the Premier League’s Boxing Day fixtures.

Pep Guardiola’s side fell to defeat away to Aston Villa last week, and that makes it one win in their last 12 matches across all competitions.

The Cityzens sit in seventh in the table, though despite their struggles they are only four points off Nottingham Forest in fourth.

And they face an Everton side who have fought to successive 0-0 draw against Arsenal and Chelsea, with Sean Dyche’s men having climbed up to 15th, four points above the relegation zone.

The Toffees have improved in defence, stifling some of the league’s top sides in recent weeks, and present a potential stumbling block to a City side who are struggling for goals at the moment. Here’s everything you need to know about the match:

When is Manchester City vs Everton?

The match kicks off at 12.30pm GMT on Boxing Day, Thursday, 26 December at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester.

How can I watch the match?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on Amazon Prime Video, with the streaming service showing every Boxing Day fixture in the Premier League.

Team news

Much has been made of City’s recent injury crisis, and they remain without several key players for this match, with Ruben Dias the latest player to be ruled out for a few weeks.

After the loss to Villa, Guardiola confirmed that John Stones picked up an injury, and he will likely miss this match. The Spaniard previously said that Jahmai Simpson-Pusey could deputise at centre-back if needed.

In his pre-match conference, Guardiola added that he did not yet know whether Ederson and Matheus Nunes will be available after they missed the game against Villa.

Much of the side will likely be the same as last week, with Mateo Kovacic and Ilkay Gundogan anchoring midfield and three of the four of Phil Foden, Jeremy Doku, Bernardo Silva and Kevin De Bruyne likely to feature in the more attacking roles.

For Everton, Dwight McNeil could return after missing the draw against Chelsea, while Armando Broja is available again after being unable to face his parent club. Timothy Iroegbunam and James Garner remain out.

Orel Mangala, Idrissa Gueye and Abdoulaye Doucouré will likely continue in midfield, with Dominic Calvert-Lewin leading the line.

Predicted line-ups

Man City XI: Ortega; Lewis, Akanji, Simpson-Pusey, Gvardiol; Gundogan, Kovacic; Silva, Foden, Doku; Haaland.

Everton XI: Pickford; Young, Tarkowski, Branthwaite, Mykolenko; Mangala, Gueye, Doucoure; Harrison, Calvert-Lewin, Ndiaye.

Odds

Man City win 1/3

Draw 9/2

Everton win 13/2

Prediction

Everton have frustrated the league’s top sides in recent weeks, and with City struggling to score goals over their last few games, this could be another frustrating match for Pep Guardiola and his side.

Manchester City 0-0 Everton.

