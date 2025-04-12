Is Manchester City vs Crystal Palace on TV? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Premier League fixture
Manchester City take on Crystal Palace looking to put the pressure on their rivals in the Premier League’s chase for Champions League places.
Pep Guardiola’s side will climb above Chelsea and Newcastle, who do not play until Sunday, with victory at the Etihad Stadium as they look to bounce back after a dull derby draw.
Crystal Palace, meanwhile, have climbed towards the top half after a run of four wins in five to deliver real momentum to their campaign.
A win over the defending champions would only further their hopes of a strong finish as Oliver Glasner continues to impress in south London.
When is Manchester City vs Crystal Palace?
Manchester City vs Crystal Palace is due to kick off at 12.30pm BST on Saturday 12 April at the Etihad Stadium.
How can I watch it?
Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on TNT Sports 1, with coverage from 11am BST. Subscribers can live stream via discovery+.
Team news
Manchester City remain without Erling Haaland, with Rodri and John Stones among their other absentees. Manuel Akanji is closing in on a return but this game may come too soon for the defender.
Marc Guehi and Eddie Nketiah are suspended for Crystal Palace after their red cards against Brighton. Maxence Lacroiz is a doubt after being removed as a concussion substitute in their last outing, while Chris Richards is also a doubt with a calf issue.
Predicted line-ups
Manchester City XI: Ederson; Nunes, Dias, Gvardiol, O'Reilly; Gundogan, Gonzalez; Savinho, De Bruyne, Doku; Marmoush
Crystal Palace XI: Henderson; Lerma, Lacroix, Richards; Munoz, Wharton, Kamada, Mitchell; Sarr, Eze; Mateta.
Odds
Manchester City win 11/20
Draw 15/4
Crystal Palace win 5/1
