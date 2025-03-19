Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Manchester City meet Chelsea again in the first leg of their Women’s Champions League quarter-final.

This is the second meeting of four between the pair in just 12 days, with this two-legged affair falling either side of a Women’s Super League (WSL) clash and following Saturday’s League Cup final.

Chelsea got the better of their rivals in Derby to secure their first trophy under Sonia Bompastor, though the manager has bigger goals in mind with a possible quadruple still on offer this season.

Manchester City, under new management in the form of a returning Nick Cushing following the departure of Gareth Taylor, will hope to end their tilt for one trophy at least as they target a place in the last four.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is Manchester City vs Chelsea?

The first leg of the Champions League quarter-final tie is due to kick off at 8pm GMT on Wednesday 19 March at the Joie Stadium.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on TNT Sports 1, with live coverage beginning at 7.30pm GMT. A live stream will be available to subscribers via discovery+, or for free via Dazn’s YouTube channel.

Team news

Khadija Shaw and Aoba Fujino have been ruled out of the first leg and are doubts for next week’s second leg due to muscle injuries picked up in the League Cup final defeat to Chelsea. Lauren Hemp and club captain Alex Greenwood remain sidelined.

Naomi Girma, Maelys Mpome, Guro Reiten and Keira Walsh all missed Chelsea’s League Cup final win, with Walsh seemingly the closest of the quartet to a return. Sam Kerr is a long-term absentee.

Predicted line-ups

Manchester City XI: Yamashita; Casparij, Prior, Aleixandri, Ouahabi; Hasegawa, Roord, Miedema; Park, Kerolin, Fowler.

Chelsea XI: Hampton; Bronze, Bjorn, Bright, Baltimore; Cuthbert, Nusken; Rytting-Kaneryd, James, Macario; Ramirez.

Odds

Manchester City win 2/1

Draw 5/2

Chelsea win 7/5

